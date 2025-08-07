Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: In a powerful celebration of national service and civic excellence, philanthropist Seema Singh, founder of the MeghaShrey Foundation, hosted the prestigious ‘Sarvottam Nagrik Samman 2025’ in Mumbai. The annual honour recognises individuals from across India who have made significant, lasting contributions to society — not just in the limelight, but also through quiet, transformative service.

The ceremony was graced by His Excellency Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, who delivered a deeply inspiring keynote address. He praised Seema Singh’s vision and commitment to acknowledging those whose work uplifts communities and strengthens the nation from the ground up.

Joining the evening were key dignitaries, including Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Culture, Maharashtra, and Shri Ram Shinde, Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, who extended their support and appreciation for the honourees and the spirit of the initiative.

This year’s recipients of the Sarvottam Nagrik Samman were a blend of India’s most celebrated icons and unsung heroes. Honourees included:

Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar, India’s leading nuclear scientist

Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, architect of India’s first supercomputer

Padma Shri Dr. Shankar Mahadevan, music maestro

Imtiaz Ali, acclaimed filmmaker

Padma Bhushan Anupam Kher, legendary actor and motivational speaker

Padma Shri Vijender Singh, Olympic boxer and youth role model

The Sarvottam Nagrik Samman, meaning “Best Citizen Honour”, is more than just an award — it is a platform to spotlight individuals who have served society with integrity, compassion, and dedication. It aims to bring national attention to those whose efforts often go unnoticed, but whose impact is immeasurable.

In her address, Seema Singh stated:

“This platform is for those who carry the nation forward through their work — whether they are artists, scientists, social workers, or everyday citizens. It’s time we celebrate both the recognised and the overlooked heroes of our country.”

Hosted by the MeghaShrey Foundation, the event blended cultural elegance, emotional tributes, and heartfelt recognition — reaffirming the spirit of service that defines a truly great nation.

Disclaimer: ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.