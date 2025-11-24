Leading YouTube Channels to learn the Stock Market

You don’t need paid courses to understand the stock market. Many YouTube channels now offer high-quality, structured lessons that can take you from beginner to confident trader or investor. The channels below stand out because they explain concepts clearly, use real Indian market examples, and focus on practical learning.

1. GTF – A Stock Market Institute

GTF, founded by Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar, has grown rapidly among Indian learners. With over 1.7 million YouTube subscribers and millions of views on their free “Trading in the Zone – Elementary” course, they offer one of the most structured learning paths available online.

Why GTF is valuable:

A free, well-organized course of 50+ hours





Strong foundation in demand–supply zones, chart reading, and trend analysis





Multiple time-frame analysis and a clear top-down approach





Advanced lessons on trends, sectors, and market structure





Real-chart demonstrations from Indian stock markets





Emphasis on psychology, discipline, and risk management

If you want a step-by-step roadmap from beginner to advanced trader, GTF is an excellent starting point.

2. Groww (YouTube)

Groww’s official channel simplifies stock market and mutual fund education. Their content is easy to follow and suitable for absolute beginners.

What you’ll learn:

Stock analysis, mutual funds, SIPs, ETFs, IPOs





Market news explained in simple terms





Personal finance basics for Indian investors





Expert interviews and insights





Concepts taught in both Hindi and English

Groww is ideal for anyone who wants clear, credible financial content without complicated jargon.

3. Pranjal Kamra – Finology

Pranjal Kamra is known for his calm approach to long-term investing and financial planning. His focus is on logic-driven decision-making rather than hype or speculation.

Key strengths:

Understanding financial statements and valuations





Comparing companies using data





Insightful lessons on investor psychology and behavioral biases





Practical guidance for long-term wealth creation

His style trains viewers to stay patient, disciplined, and rational—qualities essential for serious investors.

4. Elearnmarkets

Supported by StockEdge, Elearnmarkets provides deep, technical market education suitable for learners who want structured lessons in indicators and strategies.

Why it stands out:

Detailed explanations of RSI, MACD, moving averages, and more





Sessions led by market professionals





Live chart demonstrations for real-time learning





Playlists organized by topics for step-by-step study





A mix of short lessons and full-length sessions

Perfect for those serious about mastering technical analysis.

5. Asset Yogi

Mukul Malik’s Asset Yogi is a strong channel for personal finance and stock investing in Hindi. His explanations are practical and beginner-friendly.

What you get:

Guides on demat accounts, ETFs, and long-term planning





Clear numerical examples showing how wealth grows





Lessons on avoiding risky or emotionally driven decisions





Great for young earners and new investors

The channel builds a strong foundation for good financial habits early in your investing journey.

How to Learn Effectively from YouTube

Watching videos alone isn’t enough — real learning happens when you apply what you learn. Here’s a simple plan to get better, faster:

Start with basics, then move to advanced topics





Practice daily by opening charts and marking levels





Keep a journal of mistakes, insights, and improvements





Be consistent, even if you study for just 20–30 minutes a day





, even if you study for just 20–30 minutes a day Cross-check information with reliable sources

These habits turn free videos into real, lasting skill.

Summary

Choose GTF if you want structured technical analysis and mindset training.





Follow Pranjal Kamra or similar channels if your focus is long-term value investing.





or similar channels if your focus is long-term value investing. Use Groww, Elearnmarkets, and Asset Yogi for wider financial education.

With consistent practice and smart learning, you can build solid market knowledge without paying for formal courses.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.