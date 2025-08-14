Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: This Independence Day, UNESCO Awardee and Harvard-certified, Yoga Psychologist Ilashrei Anand reminds us that freedom is not just about borders, it’s about breaking the invisible walls inside our minds, homes, and relationships.

In today’s India, depression and anxiety are claiming more lives than many physical illnesses. WHO estimates over 83 million Indians are battling mental health disorders, and suicide rates have touched their highest in history, 12.4 per 100,000 people. Nearly half of youth suicides between 18 - 30 years stem from broken relationships, divorces, family disputes, and narcissistic abuse.

“Today we are caged by patriarchy that teaches women to stay silent, to over-give, to accept disrespect as tradition. Caged by false notions that men must never cry, leaving them unequipped for emotional maturity, unable to step into true partnership in love and marriage.” thoughtfully says Ilashrei Anand, who’s helped heal over 1 lakh lives globally through her Therapy Sessions and Workshops.

Behind these statistics are stories of marriages collapsing without emotional maturity, couples staying together physically but emotionally separated, youth unable to cope with heartbreaks, and families breaking apart because of poor emotional skillsets.

"This is why awareness of Yoga Psychology or Root Cause Therapy is so crucial today," explains Ilashrei Anand with powerful reasoning that "Therapy, relationship counselling, marital counselling, they’re not luxuries; they’re lifelines. We must normalise seeking help the same way we celebrate physical fitness or financial growth."

She emphasises that Swadharma, self-love as a duty to oneself, is the foundation of healthy relationships and resilient communities.

Independence Day Call to Action

Ilashrei urges every Indian to make an “Inner Freedom Pledge”:

Heal the emotional root cause of your pain.

Break the stigma around therapy / counselling / healing.

Redefine strength, not as endurance of pain, but as the courage to heal.

Create relationships where vulnerability is respected, not mocked.

"True patriotism is ensuring our people are mentally well, emotionally connected, and living with dignity in relationships." says Ilashrei Anand who’s been bestowed Yodha Kranti Award for her selfless mental health service to masses during Covid. "A nation is only as strong as the wellbeing of its people, and that strength begins in the mind, the heart, and the home." she adds.

About Ilashrei Anand

Ilashrei Anand is an internationally renowned Yoga Psychologist, who’s alumni of 100+ year old Ashrams like The Yoga Institute ( also recognised by AYUSH Ministry ), etc. She’s also a recipient of UNESCO Award and Harvard-certified mental health expert, and a humble winner of the 40under40 Businessworld Wellbeing Award. She has helped over 150,000 people through personalised 1 on 1 therapy sessions, relationship counselling, marital therapy, corporate wellness workshops, and global mental wellbeing programs. She’s also promptly active in providing pro - bono sessions for those who cannot afford therapy as she believes, no one should suffer just because they can’t afford therapy.

