Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21:The IIBM Institute of Business Management (India), in academic collaboration with the Swiss International Management Academy (Switzerland), has announced the successful completion of its 7-Days online Doctoral E-CertificationProgram on “Doctoral CEO Track: Transformative Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI)”, marking a significant achievement with 400+ global scholars participating in the initiative focused on Transformative Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.

Launched on 10 November 2025, the program received full-capacity enrollment from senior executives, doctoral scholars, and industry leaders across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, highlighting the rising international demand for AI-driven executive education.

Led by Prof. Ralcian Lanydeh, an international authority in strategic leadership and digital transformation, the program delivered advanced insights into how artificial intelligence is reshaping organizational structures, decision-making, and leadership strategy in the global market.

Program Snapshot

Format: Live Online Sessions

Live Online Sessions Participation: 400+ Scholars

400+ Scholars Certification: Joint E-Certificate from IIBM Institute, India& SIMA, Switzerland

The seven-days program featured interactive lectures, real-world case applications, and cross-border networking sessions with participants representing over 50 countries.

Global Feedback

The program received strong international appreciation.

Mr. Thabo Mbekelani, a participant from South Africa, noted:

The program delivered powerful and practical insights into AI-driven leadership that I could apply immediately in my work. Prof. Dr. Ralcian Lanydeh was truly exceptional—his knowledge, his energy, and the way he simplifies even the most complex ideas made every session meaningful. IIBM and SIMA have created a genuinely world-class learning experience.”

Strengthening Global Leadership Capacity

With the successful execution of this program, IIBM and SIMA reaffirm their commitment to expanding access to high-quality doctoral-level executive education and preparing leaders for the rapidly evolving AI-driven global environment.



About IIBM Institute:

The IIBM Institute of Business Management is a premier online education provider offering industry-aligned MBA, PGDM, and Doctorate programs, in partnership with top global institutions. Known for its accessibility, affordability, and academic excellence, IIBM empowers working professionals across India and more than 60 countries.

