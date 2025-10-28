New Delhi [India], October 28: Greenways Nursery, a 33-year-old garden center, is dedicated to spreading greenery across the country. With North India’s largest collection of over 2,000 plant varieties, it brings top-quality greenery from around the world to one place. Run by three generations and supported by experts, Greenways Nursery promotes greenery through landscape projects, herbal gardens, and sustainable practices—nurturing a greener future and inspiring greenery in every corner of India.

Reputed Name in Horticulture

The Greenways Nursery is a well-known name in the world of landscaping and horticulture. Greenways hosted a grand event on October 19, 2025, to celebrate its 33rd anniversary. It was founded in 1992 by two brothers, YP Singh and Dr. J. P. Singh; the Greenways Nursery has grown into a leading player in the Indian nursery and landscaping sector. Over the years, Greenways Nursery has contributed to the creation of beautiful gardens, greenhouses, and nurseries across the country.

With a team of skilled horticulturists, landscape architects, and floriculturists, the Greenways Nursery has been actively working on projects that enhance green spaces. The Indian Nursery Association (INA), led by YP Singh, has also been focusing on the development of herbal and medicinal gardens.

Dedication of Three Generations





Greenways Nursery is managed by three generations of greenhouse keepers, whose combined expertise ensures unmatched knowledge in plant care and maintenance. Blending tradition with innovation, they bring in modern perspectives and maintain international standards at the nursery.

Packed with Enjoyment: For plant lovers and gardening enthusiasts, Greenways Nursery introduced the Greenways Gardening Club. Members enjoy exclusive benefits, seasonal care tips, and invitations to gardening events and workshops, and much more.

Perfect for Families: Greenways Nursery isn’t just a nursery—it’s an experience centre featuring a wide range of plants, including rare and exotic varieties. It's perfect for families, offering a fun and interactive environment where visitors can also enjoy the company of birds, ducks, rabbits, cats, and dogs.

Olive Plants Gain Popularity: India is witnessing a surge in the import of exotic plants from China and Thailand. One standout example is Greenways Nursery in Fatehpur Beri, which is gaining attention for bringing in rare and unique plant varieties, particularly topiary and olive plants. Among the highlights are live specimens such as the "Thai Sweet Olive," known for its enhanced growth and rich fragrance—often achieved through techniques like grafting and air layering.

Committed to a Greener Future

Greenways Nursery has always aimed to spread greenery across the country. It offers a wide range of plants, with prices starting from Rs 5 and going up to several lakhs of rupees. The nursery also provides free plants to environmentalists as part of its commitment to a better environment. With farms in Fatehpur (Delhi), the Greenways Nursery has a steady supply of indoor and outdoor plants for landscaping projects. Its mission is to raise awareness about the importance of greenery and environmental conservation. Greenways Nursery continues to play a vital role in promoting green zones and a healthier environment, making cities and homes more beautiful with its high-quality plants and landscape materials.

Flowers at Your Doorstep

Unlimited Greens is a unit of Greenways Nursery that offers online plants and flower delivery. It delivers fresh flowers and plants straight to your home. Their motto is “From our greenhouse to your doorstep,” and they truly live by it. You can order all kinds of flowers and plants online through their website. Whether you want indoor plants, outdoor greens, or beautiful flower arrangements, Unlimited Greens has something for everyone. Their fast and safe delivery makes it easy for plant lovers to bring home nature without stepping outside.

Unlimited Greens exports and imports

Plant health is facing serious problems due to climate change and human activities. These changes have harmed ecosystems, reduced biodiversity, and made it easier for pests and diseases to grow. On top of that, international travel and trade have tripled in the last 10 years, helping pests spread faster across the world. This puts crops, gardens, and nature at risk. Despite these challenges, Unlimited Greens continues to do excellent work in both exporting and importing plants and flowers. Their efforts in global plant trade are truly commendable, and they deserve credit for their contribution to horticulture and greenery.

Rare Pots from Abroad

Unlimited Greens has been bringing in rare and beautiful pottery from different countries, especially Vietnam, China, and Thailand. Unlimited Greens is known as the importer of unique pots, perfect for plant lovers and home decor.

These items are not only useful for growing plants but also add charm to any space. With these special planters, Unlimited Greens is offering customers something new and attractive. Their efforts in importing quality pottery are helping people decorate their homes with style and greenery.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.