Genient Technologies Envisions India As A Manufacturing Base For Advanced Molecular Diagnostics

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25: As India advances its ambition to become a global centre for healthcare manufacturing and innovation, Genient, a genomics and molecular diagnostics company established in 2017, is advancing a strategy to position India as a trusted manufacturing and innovation hub for advanced molecular diagnostics and clinical genomics. The company’s vision extends beyond serving the domestic market, positioning India as a reliable manufacturing and innovation hub for molecular diagnostics, genetics, infectious disease and oncology assays, catering to global healthcare needs.

With growing emphasis on healthcare security, supply chain resilience, and indigenous capability development, Genient’s research and manufacturing-led approach aligns closely with national priorities under “aatmanirbhar Bharat”, shaping India’s biotechnology and diagnostics ecosystem.

Strengthening India’s Diagnostic Manufacturing Capabilities

Genient is working towards establishing an R&D ecosystem and localised manufacturing footprints across molecular diagnostics and oncology assays, with a focus on accessibility, quality, scalability, and regulatory alignment. By enabling in-country production of critical diagnostic solutions, the company aims to ensure faster access to advanced testing solutions for hospitals, reference laboratories, and research institutions through joint ventures and key technology transfer.

The COVID-19 pandemic and changing international trade priorities highlighted structural vulnerabilities in global healthcare supply chains, reinforcing the need for domestic manufacturing of essential diagnostics. Genient’s strategy directly addresses this need by combining product innovation with manufacturing localisation, supporting continuity of care and preparedness for future public health challenges.

“Global diagnostics supply chains are being re-architected for resilience, regulatory rigour, and speed,” said Brijesh Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Genient Technologies. “India is ready to play a defining role, not only as a large healthcare market, but as a dependable manufacturing base for advanced molecular diagnostics. Genient is building the R&D, quality systems, and localised manufacturing footprint needed to help global partners scale, from technology transfer to commercial production, while meeting international expectations.”

Leveraging Global Diagnostics Experience for Local Execution

A defining element of Genient’s manufacturing vision is leadership experience rooted in global diagnostics organisations. Exposure to large-scale localisation initiatives undertaken by multinational healthcare companies has informed Genient’s approach to building compliant manufacturing operations within India. These learnings encompass quality management systems, regulatory frameworks, and technology transfer models that enable global standards to be implemented effectively in local contexts.

By integrating these best practices, Genient aims to create manufacturing ecosystems that meet international expectations while remaining cost-effective and responsive to Indian clinical requirements. This dual focus strengthens India’s credibility as a manufacturing destination for advanced molecular diagnostics.

Aligning Innovation, Policy, and Global Collaboration

Genient’s manufacturing roadmap is intrinsically linked to its innovation priorities in infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, oncology, and clinical genomics. The company’s platform-agnostic technologies and in-country, auditable bioinformatics pipelines further reinforce its commitment to building a comprehensive diagnostics ecosystem from within India. Genient is actively engaging global IVD, molecular diagnostics, and life science companies exploring India as a strategic base for manufacturing, co-development, and regional expansion, through structured collaboration models that include technology transfer, joint ventures for India and export-oriented production, co-development of India-relevant and global-ready test menus, clinical validation partnerships with hospitals, reference laboratories, and research networks.

From a policy and investment standpoint, this approach resonates strongly with the objectives of the “Make in India” initiative and India’s broader life sciences growth agenda. Genient’s positioning as an India-rooted, globally oriented biotech company also opens avenues for collaboration with international healthcare and genomics players seeking reliable manufacturing and business partners in the region.

As India transitions from being a diagnostics importer to a creator and exporter of advanced healthcare technologies, Genient’s vision reflects a broader transformation underway within the country’s biotech sector. By anchoring manufacturing, innovation, and collaboration in India, the company aims to contribute to building resilient healthcare systems that serve both national and global needs.

