Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 13: Studying abroad is a life-changing experience that has become increasingly popular in the last few years. It is because of the various perks it is accompanied by, such as high earnings, greater recognition, and global opportunities. But the journey to find the right university, course, country, and scholarship is not an easy one, and students often find themselves stuck at various stages.

Common Problems Faced by Every Student

Students usually wonder about the following:

Will I be able to study abroad?

Can someone guide me right?

How will I manage finances?

Noticing all these problems, Mr. Daljeet Sandhu decided to take the reins in his hands and launched Edvia. It is a platform powered by AI that helps students apply to their dream universities from the comfort of their homes.

Edvia is the one-stop solution for all your problems, be it choosing the right country, course or university, or budgeting your entire journey. It has completely transformed the nature of this complex and difficult activity into a simple one.

Meet the AI Course Finder

One of the hero features of Edvia is the AI Course Finder. It allows you to find your preferred course and institution in just a few clicks by comparing your academic profile to more than 850 universities.

It conducts extensive research on thousands of courses and offers you the best options based on your qualifications. It provides you with the perfect fit for you and your aspirations. In the fast-moving world of today, it saves you both time and money.

Focus on Transparency

Edvia provides you with complete ease of mind by sharing all the information with you and preventing you from feeling that you are being misled.

Keeps you updated on your application status.

Inform you about the scholarships available.

No hidden fees are charged.

Presents you with the requirements of different universities.

Features That Make It Even Better

Edvia offers you several features that make your studying abroad journey simpler and easier:

Chatbot – It is a companion that provides you with assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For any query you face, the chatbot provides you with an immediate answer. It saves you both time and effort. Global Search Option – You can simply enter anything into the global search option, and it will result in multiple results from various nations. Whatever your desired country is, such as Australia, Canada, UK, it provides you with all the information.



Why Do Students Trust Edvia?

When students apply to universities abroad, they often feel that they are kept in the dark about their application status as well as finance.

Edvia solves this problem by providing complete financial transparency to the aspiring student right from tuition needs to visa needs.

It also offers you a dashboard that shows your application status and keeps you updated at all times.

All these features of the platform are the reason that so many students have chosen Edvia as their study abroad partner.

Why Students Adore Edvia?

In the present world, everyone likes to be in control, and Edvia provides you with the same in your education abroad journey. It prevents you from being influenced by any factor that can cause a hurdle in your way.

Edvia provides you with all, right from the courses that best suit your needs, to scholarships with full financial transparency. The prompt solutions offered by the Chatbot help you avoid the complications that usually arise in a traditional application.

Today, where everyone is driven by their own greed and selfish motives, Edvia works in the best interest of all its students. It saves you money, time, and effort and keeps you ahead in the competition.

Vision

Edvia has one simple vision: To make Global Education accessible to everyone. The founder simply believes that every student has the right to experience the best education and later on chase the perfect opportunities for them.

Bringing the power of AI to the study abroad sector is indeed a commendable move that will produce fruitful results in the future.

The Future Is Here

We are living in a world heavily dictated by Artificial Intelligence. Everything, right from your cuisine to rides, has been optimised. So why should your education and career be left behind?

This is where Edvia pitches in and bridges the gap between universities, students and their goals.

Try it for yourself and start your adventure with complete guidance!

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

