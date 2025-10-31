Dr Vipulroy Rathod, a renowned gastroenterologist in Mumbai, India, is leading the way in minimally invasive endoscopy with advanced techniques that are revolutionising gastrointestinal care. With over 30 years of experience in the field, Dr Rathod has performed over 80,000 diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures, including 20,000+ Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) procedures. His expertise in endoscopic interventions has provided patients with safer, more effective alternatives to traditional surgery, dramatically improving recovery times and patient outcomes.

As a distinguished Endoscopist in Mumbai, India, Dr Vipul Roy Rathod has built an impeccable reputation for his work in endoscopic diagnostics and therapeutic treatments. His advanced techniques, particularly in Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), have revolutionised the management of complex gastrointestinal conditions like pancreatic cancer, gallstone diseases, and inflammatory bowel diseases. Early detection and intervention through these procedures enable Dr Rathod to treat conditions with unparalleled precision, reducing complications and improving long-term survival rates.

“Minimally invasive techniques have transformed the way we treat gastrointestinal disorders. EUS and ERCP are game-changers in the fight against diseases like pancreatic cancer,” says Dr Rathod. “By providing accurate, real-time images, these technologies allow us to intervene early and avoid invasive surgeries, significantly enhancing patient outcomes.”

Dr Rathod’s clinic, located on the 5th floor, Endoscopic Department, Fortis Hospital Mulund, offers a broad range of endoscopic services, from routine diagnostic procedures to advanced treatments for conditions like pancreatitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and chronic liver diseases. His clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care in the safest and most efficient manner.

A recent case involved a 45-year-old male who presented with persistent abdominal pain and unexplained weight loss. Traditional imaging did not reveal the full extent of his condition, but EUS provided a clear diagnosis of early-stage pancreatic cancer. Thanks to early detection, the patient was able to undergo minimally invasive treatment, allowing for a faster recovery and an improved prognosis. This case underscores the importance of early detection in improving survival rates and reducing the need for more invasive interventions.

Dr Rathod’s commitment to education is evident through his extensive work with aspiring gastroenterologists worldwide. He has trained over 2,000 gastroenterologists from 35+ countries, helping to spread his expertise and techniques to ensure that patients everywhere benefit from the latest endoscopic innovations. As the founder of Endoscopy Guru, the largest online resource for endoscopy training, Dr Rathod continues to mentor medical professionals and shape the future of the field.

His practice goes beyond diagnostics and treatments—Dr. Rathod focuses on holistic patient care, offering tailored treatment plans that prioritise prevention, early diagnosis, and personalised interventions. Whether through dietary modifications, pharmacological therapy, or advanced endoscopic procedures, Dr Rathod ensures that each patient receives the care best suited to their unique needs.

“The future of gastrointestinal care lies in early detection and minimally invasive treatment. Our goal is to provide patients with the highest standard of care, using the most advanced techniques available,” Dr Rathod adds. “Through continuous education, we aim to empower both patients and doctors to take control of their health.”

With more than 200 million people in India suffering from gastrointestinal disorders, Dr Rathod’s mission to make high-quality diagnostic services and advanced treatment options more accessible has never been more important. By providing state-of-the-art diagnostics and treatments, he continues to lead the charge in gastrointestinal care and endoscopy.

For patients experiencing digestive discomfort, unexplained symptoms, or chronic conditions, Dr Rathod’s clinic offers rapid evaluation, second opinions, and advanced endoscopic diagnostics to ensure the most effective care.

