Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: The launch of the 2nd season saw the presence of Harbhajan Singh, Vijender Singh, Dr Balaji Kinikar, Rajesh More, Purvesh Sarnaik, Naresh Mhaske, Shrikant Wadsar, Minal Palande and Many More*

Following the resounding success of its debut edition, the second season of Khasdar Krida Sangram – District Level Sports Fest, an initiative by Shri Eknath Shinde and honorable PM Modi, was successfully organised under the leadership of Dr. Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde, Member of Parliament, Kalyan Lok Sabha . The fest once again brought together talented youth and sports enthusiasts from across the region, celebrating the true spirit of teamwork, discipline, and athletic excellence

At the heart of this season was the Cricket Tournament, one of the most-awaited highlights of the fest, which gave budding cricketers a platform to showcase their skills and passion for the game. Teams from various districts competed, creating an electrifying atmosphere of sportsmanship and community pride.

Reflecting on the initiative, Dr. Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde (MP, Kalyan Loksabha) said _“Sports are not just about competition, they are about building character, unity, and resilience. Through the Khasdar Krida Sangram, we aimed to encourage young talent, nurture discipline, and inspire a culture of fitness and wellness in our society. The overwhelming response to the first season motivated us to return even stronger this year, and I was delighted to witness extraordinary sporting spirit from our youth”_

The Khasdar Krida Sangram has now established itself as a prestigious platform, not only for cricket but also for promoting grassroots-level sports development. With enthusiastic participation from players, coaches, and families, the fest reflected a vision to build a healthier, more connected community through sports.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.