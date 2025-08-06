Best Cryptos To Buy Now: BlockDAG Beats Solana’s Speed, TON’s Scale, And AVAX’s DeFi Reach

Buyers today are looking beyond hype. Real value now comes from early access, usable tools, and working systems before a coin even goes live. Some projects are starting to stand out not by promises, but by putting usable platforms in people’s hands during presale.

This guide highlights five of the best crypto picks to watch now. BlockDAG leads the way by giving full access to its live dashboard before launch, while others like Solana, Toncoin, and AVAX continue to build strength through speed, users, and smart contract ecosystems.

1. BlockDAG (BDAG)

BlockDAG stands out by turning its presale into a live, interactive experience. Instead of waiting, users can trade in real time using the project’s Dashboard V4. This includes live BDAG/USD price charts, real buy and sell panels, and instant wallet balance updates. It’s not a teaser. It’s a functioning system that shows exactly how trading will work after launch. This builds immediate confidence.

So far, BlockDAG has raised over $363 million and sold more than 24.7 billion coins. It’s currently in batch 29 at $0.0276, but the limited-time price of $0.0016 is frozen until August 11. That offers an unmatched 3,025% ROI to the $0.05 launch price.

With over 19,000 miners sold and $7.6 million in miner revenue, BlockDAG’s traction is hard to miss. While others offer future plans, BlockDAG delivers present-day access. That’s what places it firmly among the best cryptos to buy right now.

2. Solana (SOL)

Solana continues to deliver on its strength—speed and low transaction costs. It supports everything from NFTs to DeFi apps and has remained active through market shifts. Developers still choose it for high-throughput applications that need scale and speed.

Solana has weathered past challenges but remains a top choice for infrastructure-based platforms. It also holds attention from bigger players looking for fast settlement chains.

Its current price range is seen by many as an attractive level. While not near its previous highs, the setup looks favorable for those watching long-term growth. That keeps Solana in the discussion as one of the best cryptos to buy right now.

3. Toncoin (TON)

Toncoin’s link to Telegram is its biggest strength. Telegram is one of the largest messaging apps worldwide, and Toncoin powers its blockchain features, including payments, NFTs, and dApps inside the platform. This gives Toncoin something rare—a ready user base. Instead of building from scratch, it launches with millions already onboard.

That kind of integration could speed up adoption. Toncoin isn’t just about potential use; it’s already being used in real apps. This gives it an edge over many other coins still in testing phases. For those focused on usability and reach, Toncoin stands out as a top pick in the current market.

4. Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche has earned its spot among infrastructure projects by offering customizable subnets. These let developers create blockchain networks tailored to specific needs, which has attracted attention from both DeFi builders and enterprises.

Its flexible structure, strong partnerships, and technical upgrades have helped keep Avalanche relevant. The project also benefits from growing usage in DeFi and improved transaction speeds.

Though its price has pulled back from earlier highs, some see it as undervalued. With solid tech and continued development, Avalanche appeals to those who look for performance-focused platforms. AVAX continues to be part of the conversation when looking for top infrastructure-driven crypto options today.

5. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin started as a joke, but now it’s one of the most recognized coins in the world. It has a huge community and strong brand recognition. Mentions by well-known names have kept it relevant in conversations across the industry.

DOGE remains useful for quick, simple transactions like tipping and micro-payments. There’s also growing interest in seeing it used in broader payment systems.

Even without complex features, Dogecoin holds its place thanks to liquidity and community support. Its simplicity works in its favor. For those who follow social momentum and community-led demand, Dogecoin continues to rank among the most watched coins in the market.

Final Take

Every coin here, BlockDAG, Solana, Toncoin, and Dogecoin, brings something different: speed, community, reach, or technical flexibility. But BlockDAG offers something others don’t: access before launch. It turns the presale into a live experience, letting users engage with real tools and systems now.

The $0.0016 price is available only until August 11, and with over $363 million raised and 24.7 billion coins sold, interest is growing fast. For those focused on early positioning, real product access, and high upside, BlockDAG clearly leads the pack as the top crypto to buy right now.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.