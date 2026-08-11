Bengal-Bengaluru Ties Strengthen At 4th BCC&I Tech E Summit, Infinity Group Among Key Partners

Policymakers, global corporates, technology leaders, investors, GCCs, startups and ecosystem enablers converged in Bengaluru on 6–7 August 2026 as the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), together with Infinity Group, brought the 4th edition of the Tech E Summit to a close, having spent two days mapping out the next phase of technology-led growth.

Under the banner "From Innovation to Integration: Powering the Next Wave of Tech Entrepreneurship," the summit served as a significant meeting point for building stronger economic and technology linkages between West Bengal and Bengaluru, while shining a light on the opportunities taking shape across Eastern India.

Serving as Chief Guest, Dr. Swapan Dasgupta, Hon'ble Finance Minister, Government of West Bengal, lent his presence to the Summit — a sign of the state's growing appetite for direct engagement with technology enterprises, investors and global businesses as it works to accelerate investment and unlock fresh avenues for economic growth.

The inaugural session was also attended by Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman & Managing Director, Infinity Group, who pointed to the need for stronger industry-government collaboration in drawing investment to West Bengal, while urging the startup community to build Bengal-born businesses with the ambition to compete nationally and globally.

A Platform for Dialogue Between West Bengal and Global Enterprises

Among the Summit's centrepiece events was a high-level roundtable, chaired by Dr. Swapan Dasgupta, that brought together technology companies with an existing footprint in West Bengal alongside organisations exploring the possibility of establishing or scaling up operations in Kolkata.

The discussion saw participation from representatives of Wipro, Infosys, ANSR, Cognizant, Concentrix, Tredence, Wells Fargo, Northern Trust, ITC Infotech, Accenture, HCLTech, British Telecom (BT), Zinnov, among others.

It gave these companies the chance to weigh in on what it means to operate in West Bengal — covering investment opportunities, talent availability, infrastructure, ease of doing business, and the scope for deeper industry-government collaboration going forward.

The exchange further cemented Kolkata and West Bengal's growing appeal as a destination for GCCs, technology services, digital engineering and innovation-driven enterprises.

Exploring GCCs, Age-Tech and Eastern India's Innovation Edge

Adding a further dimension to proceedings, Aninda Das, Vice President – Marketing, Infinity Group, curated and moderated a marquee session titled: "The Next Growth Frontier: GCCs, Age-Tech & Eastern India's Innovation Advantage". Leaders from technology, real estate, senior living, consulting and enterprise backgrounds came together for the session to discuss how Global Capability Centres (GCCs), emerging technologies and the rapidly growing longevity economy could combine to open up new growth opportunities for Eastern India.

Speakers on the panel included:

Rajagopal G, Co-Founder, Director & Group CEO, Lifebridge Group

Soumya Basu Mallik, Head of Service Operations, British Telecom

Adarsh Narahari, Founder & Managing Director, Primus Senior Living

Santanu Ghosh, Head – East, Cushman & Wakefield

Sankar Ghosh, Managing Director – Accenture Global Mid-Market

Dipankar Mukherjee, Chief of Marketing & Sales, mjunction services limited

Sundar Ram VG, Partner & CEDA Leader, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India

Discussions centred on how GCCs are moving away from purely cost-driven models, and how Eastern India could draw on its talent pool, strategic geography, infrastructure and emerging innovation ecosystem to position itself as a destination of choice for the next generation of global enterprises.

The panel also turned its attention to Age-Tech and the longevity economy — a space where technology, healthcare, senior living, wellness and financial services increasingly intersect — exploring how India's ageing population could give rise to a wholly new technology and innovation ecosystem, with Kolkata seen as well positioned to emerge as an early leader.

Bengal and Bengaluru: Forging a Stronger Economic Link

The Summit also drew out the natural synergies between Bengaluru and Kolkata, two cities that share a strong foundation in technology, intellectual capital and entrepreneurship.

Where Bengaluru has firmly established itself among the world's leading technology and innovation hubs, Kolkata and West Bengal bring their own strengths to the table — high-quality talent, strategic connectivity to the east, emerging GCC opportunities, competitive operating costs, established IT infrastructure, and access to markets spanning Eastern and Northeastern India as well as neighbouring South and Southeast Asian economies.

With global enterprises expanding their footprint in Kolkata and the state government deepening its engagement with industry, the foundation for Bengal's next phase of economic growth is steadily taking shape.

Infinity Group's Role in Shaping Bengal's Technology Ecosystem

Among the early architects of Kolkata's IT and technology landscape, Infinity Group has been instrumental in building the infrastructure that has enabled hundreds of national and global enterprises to set up in West Bengal.

Across its portfolio of technology parks and commercial developments, the Group remains focused on delivering future-ready infrastructure for enterprises, GCCs, technology companies and emerging businesses.

Infinity Group's continued association with the BCC&I Tech E Summit reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening Bengal's place on the national technology map and to creating platforms where industry, government and investors can come together to shape the state's next chapter of growth.

The 4th Tech E Summit drew to a close with a clear takeaway: the next wave of growth will be defined not by technology alone, but by the ability to bring talent, infrastructure, capital, innovation and policy together.

Buoyed by stronger industry-government dialogue, rising enterprise interest and a sharpened focus on emerging sectors, West Bengal is steadily carving out its place in India's next growth story.

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