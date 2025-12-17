Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 17: Auri Grow India Ltd (NSE - AURIGROW), company in high-growth agriculture, agri-technology and export-oriented enterprise has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Hong Kong-based Foreign Institutional Investor, Luminary Crown Ltd to explore possibility of acquiring 24% stake in the company including strategic investment and business collaboration. LoI key aspects also includes participation in the board, strategic expansion in to rice processing & exports, hydroponics & Aeroponics Farming, Organic farming among others.

The LoI proposes the acquisition of up to 24% equity stake in Auri Grow India Ltd on a fully diluted basis at an indicative price of Rs. 2 per equity share. The proposed investment is envisaged through a primary issuance by way of preferential allotment, subject to applicable regulatory, statutory and shareholder approvals.

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI LODR Regulations”), meeting of the board of directors of Auri Grow India Ltd is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26 December 2025 to consider and evaluate a formal, non-binding LOI.

As part of the proposed investment, Luminary Crown Limited has sought the right to nominate one Director to the Board. The proposed governance rights are limited to customary minority investor protection and do not involve any change in management control of the Company.

Mr. Pratik Kumar Patel, Director, Auri Grow India Ltd, said, “The LoI is non-binding and indicative in nature. No definitive agreements have been executed at this stage. The receipt of this LoI represents a strong strategic interest in the Company’s transformation into a high-growth agriculture, agri-technology and export-oriented enterprise, and reflects growing external confidence in the Company’s long-term vision and asset base. The company will make necessary disclosures to stock exchanges in accordance with SEBI LODR Regulations upon any material development.”

Strategic Business Collaboration Initiatives of Letter of Intent includes:-

Rice Aggregation, Processing & Export:- The LoI outlines a strategic collaboration to expand Auri Grow’s presence in rice aggregation, processing and export, with a focus on GCC and select European markets. This initiative aims to leverage India’s strong export capabilities and create a scalable, export-oriented agri platform.

The LoI outlines a strategic collaboration to expand Auri Grow’s presence in rice aggregation, processing and export, with a focus on GCC and select European markets. This initiative aims to leverage India’s strong export capabilities and create a scalable, export-oriented agri platform. Hydroponics & Aeroponics Farming Project:- Luminary Crown Limited has also proposed to lead the development of a hydroponics and aeroponics-based farming project , aligned with sustainable and technology-driven agricultural practices. The project is intended to enhance productivity, improve margins, and position the Company in premium agri segments.

Luminary Crown Limited has also proposed to lead the development of a , aligned with sustainable and technology-driven agricultural practices. The project is intended to enhance productivity, improve margins, and position the Company in premium agri segments. Estimated project cost: ~ 55 Crores

~ 55 Crores Indicative annual revenue potential: 180–200 Crores

180–200 Crores Indicative net margin: ~13%, subject to execution and market conditions

~13%, subject to execution and market conditions Organic Farming on Company Land Bank:- The LoI further proposes the establishment of organic farming operations on identified Company-owned land parcels for a minimum tenure of five years, with commercial terms to be mutually agreed.

For FY24-25, company has reported sales of Rs. 175.55 crore as compared to sales of Rs. 16.76 crore in FY23-24, 10 fold growth. Net profit of the company in FY25 also increased to Rs. 7.17 crore as against net profit of Rs. 51 lakh in the corresponding period last year.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.