At Moon Ventures To Unveil Next-Gen API Solutions At Money Expo 2025, BKC Mumbai

Mumbai, August 2025 – At Moon Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a rapidly growing force in the Indian fintech landscape, will showcase its next-generation API solutions at the upcoming Money Expo 2025, taking place on 23rd–24th August at BKC, Mumbai.

The company will highlight its POP API technology—a breakthrough in B2B security infrastructure—alongside its Pay-In API and Payout API solutions. These offerings are designed to deliver secure, compliant, and real-time transaction processing for businesses across multiple sectors.

The event will witness the presence of the company’s core leadership team—Ms. Pooja Rawat, Mr. Darshan Sheth, and Mr. Rakeshwar Sharma (Founder & CEO)—along with Mr. Neeraj Kumar, CTO, who will provide deeper insights into the technology powering these innovations.

The Vision of Rakeshwar Sharma

At the heart of At Moon Ventures is Rakeshwar Sharma, the founder and CEO, who brings over 22 years of professional experience with a dominant focus on fintech innovation. His journey spans diverse industries including financial technology, trade, and event management, giving him a unique perspective on building robust financial ecosystems.

Under his leadership, At Moon Ventures has emerged as a trusted fintech partner, enabling businesses to manage collections, payouts, and escrow accounts with precision and compliance. Sharma’s vision is to establish a transparent, scalable, and future-ready fintech ecosystem that empowers startups, enterprises, and industries alike. His focus on security-first infrastructure and regulatory alignment has positioned At Moon Ventures as a key player bridging banks, businesses, and consumers seamlessly.

Commitment to Innovation

At Moon Ventures serves clients across industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, rural fintech, travel, and skill-based gaming, delivering tailored API-driven solutions to meet complex financial needs. With its strong compliance framework and customer-centric approach, the company ensures that every transaction is processed with efficiency, trust, and transparency.

As Money Expo 2025 brings together industry leaders, At Moon Ventures is set to demonstrate how its technology-first approach is reshaping digital finance and creating new opportunities for collaboration in India’s fintech ecosystem.

About At Moon Ventures

At Moon Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is a fintech company dedicated to building secure, innovative, and scalable payment solutions. Its services include collection APIs, payout APIs, escrow mechanisms, and compliance-driven integrations with connected banking. The company’s mission is to empower businesses with technology that delivers speed, security, and reliability in financial transactions.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid feature. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.