Mumbai, November 13, 2025: Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, has entered into a strategic collaboration with One Point One Solutions to deploy an advanced Omnichannel CCaaS platform aimed at reinforcing its customer interaction framework. The initiative is designed to enhance engagement across multiple communication touchpoints and further strengthen the airline’s commitment to delivering a seamless and reliable passenger experience.

Through this partnership, Akasa Air aligns its customer-centric philosophy with One Point One’s proven capabilities in digital contact center transformation and process automation. The integrated Omnichannel platform will consolidate customer interactions across voice, email, and additional channels into a unified system, enabling faster resolutions and consistent service delivery. Real-time data connectivity will support service teams with timely insights, optimizing operational efficiency while elevating overall customer satisfaction.

Deployment and Partnership Details:

The Omnichannel solution rollout will be completed in the coming few weeks, supported by an advanced analytics dashboard tracking key metrics such as deflection, intent accuracy and customer satisfaction.

Akasa Air:

Akasa Air is India’s most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa’s youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service make this commitment a reality for all Indians.

Akasa Air’s consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies, and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 22 million passengers since its launch in August 2022. Akasa Air currently connects with 24 domestic and six international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Sri Vijaya Puram, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Kozhikode, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) Kuwait City (Kuwait) and Phuket (Thailand).

With a clear focus on sustained, long-term growth, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient LEAP-1B engines. It currently operates 30 737 MAX aircraft, which deliver superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions. The aircraft also has a quieter cabin with 40 per cent less noise, fulfilling the airline's promise of being an environmentally progressive company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

One Point One Solutions Ltd..:

One Point One Solutions Ltd. is a full-stack solutions provider across BPO, KPO, IT Services, Technology & Transformation, and Analytics. Over the last two decades, the company has established its expertise in offering comprehensive solutions across technology, accounting, skill development, and analysis to clients in a wide variety of sectors.

One Point One USA Inc., the organization’s wholly owned subsidiary in Delaware in the United States, marks its international foray while the acquisition of IT Cube Solutions has already strengthened its presence in England, the Netherlands, Germany, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Qatar, India, Singapore, and Australia, apart from the US. Led by Founder-Chairman Akshay Chhabra, the company serves a growing clientele across Banking and Finance, Retail and E-commerce, Consumer Durables & FMCG, Travel & Hospitality, and Insurance & Healthcare with a 5,600+ strong team.

For more information on One Point One, visit: https://www.1point1.com/

For more information on Akasa Air, visit www.akasaair.com

Newsroom: https://www.akasaair.com/news-room

