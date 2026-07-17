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English NewsBooksQuote Of The Day | Why CS Lewis' Famous Quote Encourages Lifelong Ambition

Quote Of The Day | Why CS Lewis' Famous Quote Encourages Lifelong Ambition

Friday Motivation Thought Of The Day: The quote By C.S Lewis inspires people to keep setting new goals and chasing fresh dreams at any age, reminding us that ambition never has an expiry date.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • An inspiring quote promotes lifelong ambition, growth, and new dreams.
  • This popular quote is widely misattributed to author C.S. Lewis.
  • Scholars confirm Lewis never wrote or uttered these specific words.
  • The quote likely originated from motivational speaker Les Brown.

C. S. Lewis (Clive Staples Lewis) was a renowned British writer, literary scholar, and Christian thinker, best known for creating The Chronicles of Narnia series. Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1898, Lewis taught at both Oxford and Cambridge Universities and authored numerous works on literature, faith, and philosophy. His timeless stories and insightful writings have inspired generations of readers worldwide. Lewis remains one of the most influential authors of the 20th century, celebrated for his imagination, wisdom, and enduring life lessons.

Quote Of The Day

"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." - C. S. Lewis

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The message also highlights the importance of maintaining hope and purpose throughout life. Instead of dwelling on missed opportunities or believing that time has run out, the quote urges us to embrace change with optimism. Success is not determined by age but by determination, courage, and the willingness to keep moving forward. Every new goal has the potential to create a meaningful chapter in life, proving that dreams have no expiration date. The quote encourages us to let go of the belief that certain dreams have an expiry date and instead embrace the idea that growth and possibility continue throughout life.

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Why This Quote Is the Perfect Friday Motivation

Fridays often mark the end of a busy week, but they also offer a moment to reflect on what lies ahead. Lewis' message encourages us to look beyond past setbacks and focus on new opportunities waiting to be explored. As you prepare for the weekend and the week ahead, let this timeless reminder inspire you to set fresh goals, nurture forgotten dreams and move forward with renewed confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was C. S. Lewis?

C. S. Lewis was a renowned British writer, literary scholar, and Christian thinker. He is best known for creating The Chronicles of Narnia series and taught at both Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

Did C. S. Lewis say,

No, despite popular attribution, researchers and Lewis scholars classify this quote as misattributed. There is no verified evidence that he ever wrote or said these exact words.

What is the confirmed origin of the quote

There is no confirmed date, speech, book, or location where C. S. Lewis made this statement. Some evidence suggests it may have originated with motivational speaker Les Brown in the early 1990s.

Published at : 17 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Friday Motivation Quote C. S. Lewis
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