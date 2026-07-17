C. S. Lewis was a renowned British writer, literary scholar, and Christian thinker. He is best known for creating The Chronicles of Narnia series and taught at both Oxford and Cambridge Universities.
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Quote Of The Day | Why CS Lewis' Famous Quote Encourages Lifelong Ambition
Friday Motivation Thought Of The Day: The quote By C.S Lewis inspires people to keep setting new goals and chasing fresh dreams at any age, reminding us that ambition never has an expiry date.
- An inspiring quote promotes lifelong ambition, growth, and new dreams.
- This popular quote is widely misattributed to author C.S. Lewis.
- Scholars confirm Lewis never wrote or uttered these specific words.
- The quote likely originated from motivational speaker Les Brown.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was C. S. Lewis?
Did C. S. Lewis say,
No, despite popular attribution, researchers and Lewis scholars classify this quote as misattributed. There is no verified evidence that he ever wrote or said these exact words.
What is the confirmed origin of the quote
There is no confirmed date, speech, book, or location where C. S. Lewis made this statement. Some evidence suggests it may have originated with motivational speaker Les Brown in the early 1990s.
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