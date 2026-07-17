Quote Of The Day | Why CS Lewis' Famous Quote Encourages Lifelong Ambition

C. S. Lewis (Clive Staples Lewis) was a renowned British writer, literary scholar, and Christian thinker, best known for creating The Chronicles of Narnia series. Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1898, Lewis taught at both Oxford and Cambridge Universities and authored numerous works on literature, faith, and philosophy. His timeless stories and insightful writings have inspired generations of readers worldwide. Lewis remains one of the most influential authors of the 20th century, celebrated for his imagination, wisdom, and enduring life lessons.

Quote Of The Day

"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." - C. S. Lewis

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Hank Aaron Reminds Us Why Success Feels Sweeter When No One Believes In You

The message also highlights the importance of maintaining hope and purpose throughout life. Instead of dwelling on missed opportunities or believing that time has run out, the quote urges us to embrace change with optimism. Success is not determined by age but by determination, courage, and the willingness to keep moving forward. Every new goal has the potential to create a meaningful chapter in life, proving that dreams have no expiration date. The quote encourages us to let go of the belief that certain dreams have an expiry date and instead embrace the idea that growth and possibility continue throughout life.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Jennifer Lopez's Motivation For Overcoming Failure And Building Confidence

Why This Quote Is the Perfect Friday Motivation

Fridays often mark the end of a busy week, but they also offer a moment to reflect on what lies ahead. Lewis' message encourages us to look beyond past setbacks and focus on new opportunities waiting to be explored. As you prepare for the weekend and the week ahead, let this timeless reminder inspire you to set fresh goals, nurture forgotten dreams and move forward with renewed confidence.