Bihar Election Battle: INDIA's 'Vote Chori' Claims vs BJP's 'Mother-Abused' Narrative | OPINION

When a person allegedly hurled abuse at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a Mahagathbandhan rally, the BJP swiftly seized the moment to counter the opposition's 1,300-kilometre Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi alongside the leaders of RJD, CPI(ML), and others.

The yatra, aimed at exposing alleged voter suppression through the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, had galvanised Dalits, OBCs, and minorities with its "vote chori" narrative. However, the BJP's emotive counterattack, with Modi himself connecting the abuse to his mother in a poignant speech, threatened to derail the Opposition's momentum ahead of Bihar's 2025 Assembly elections.

The NDA framed the incident as an insult to women, painting the Mahagathbandhan as divisive and disrespectful. Yet, the Opposition hit back, accusing the BJP of manufacturing outrage to deflect from the yatra's core issue: the deletion of 65 lakh voters, disproportionately from marginalised communities. The narrative seemed to tilt toward the BJP until the NDA-called Bihar bandh, meant to protest the alleged insult, saw lukewarm public participation, exposing cracks in its public support.

Instead of a statewide outcry, the bandh became a show of the BJP's organisational strength, with sparse engagement from ordinary Biharis. This tepid response, contrasted with the yatra's massive, spontaneous crowds in deprived and flood-hit regions, raises critical questions: Has the Mahagathbandhan, with Rahul Gandhi's relentless campaigning alongside Tejashwi Yadav, successfully shifted the election narrative toward voter suppression and democratic rights? Or does the NDA's emotional counter-narrative still hold sway? As Bihar's electoral battle heats up, the yatra's impact and the bandh's failure suggest a volatile voter mood, with the opposition gaining ground but struggling to maintain a cohesive front.

Tapping Into Voter Anger Over Alleged Suppression

The Voter Adhikar Yatra effectively channelled public frustration over claims that the SIR process deleted 65 lakh voters, disproportionately affecting Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and minorities — key Opposition vote banks. By framing these deletions as an attack on the constitutional right to vote, the Congress connected with marginalised communities who feel their voices are being systematically silenced.

The yatra's messaging, linking voter suppression to the loss of entitlements like rations and pensions, resonated in a state marked by economic deprivation. This narrative struck a chord in regions like Sasaram and Darbhanga, where crowds voiced concerns about their names vanishing from voter lists.

The Congress's focus on these communities has rekindled its relevance among Bihar's underprivileged, potentially strengthening its electoral base in areas where it has struggled since the 1980s.

Spontaneous Crowds in Deprived and Flood-Hit Regions

The yatra drew massive, often spontaneous crowds, particularly in Bihar's deprived and flood-affected districts, signalling that the Congress still holds appeal in regions grappling with systemic neglect. From Sasaram to Muzaffarpur, thousands gathered, youth, elderly, and even children, braving harsh weather to see Opposition leaders.

This turnout, especially in flood-hit areas like East and West Champaran, underscored public discontent with the NDA's governance, particularly Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration, which many criticised for failing to address chronic issues like flooding and unemployment.

The Congress's ability to mobilise such crowds, despite its weakened organisational structure in Bihar, suggests a latent hunger for change. The yatra's vibrant scenes, with flags, slogans, and local participation, contrasted with the tepid response to the opposition's bandh, indicating that direct, visible campaigns may resonate more than traditional protests.

Opposition Unity On Display

The yatra showcased a rare show of opposition unity, bringing together the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Vikassheel Insaan Party, and national leaders like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

This coalition under the INDIA bloc banner projected a united front against the NDA, with leaders sharing stages and reinforcing the "vote chori" narrative. The presence of national figures elevated the yatra's profile, framing voter suppression as a national issue.

However, cracks were evident. Some allies, like the Trinamool Congress, sent lesser-known representatives, and others, like Shiv Sena (UBT), stayed away, wary of alienating Muslim voters. While the yatra strengthened the Mahagathbandhan's visibility, maintaining this unity through seat-sharing negotiations and the election campaign remains a challenge.

'Vote Chori' Narrative Energized Youth, Marginalized Voters

The "vote chori" (vote theft) slogan became a rallying cry, particularly among Bihar's youth and marginalised communities. By alleging that the NDA, in collusion with the Election Commission, was manipulating voter lists to favour the BJP, the opposition tapped into deep-seated distrust of institutions.

The yatra's focus on this issue forced the Election Commission to respond, though its clarifications about the SIR process were widely criticised as inadequate. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, addressing rallies in open jeeps and sharing meals at grassroots venues, connected directly with young voters frustrated by unemployment and broken promises of job creation.

This narrative not only energised the Opposition's base but also put the NDA on the defensive, compelling its leaders to counter with press conferences and outreach programmes across Bihar's 243 constituencies.

Aggressive Rhetoric And Its Risks



While the yatra's aggressive rhetoric against the Prime Minister and the NDA energised supporters, it also handed the BJP an opportunity to paint the Congress as divisive. The viral video of a person's abusive remark during the yatra was swiftly weaponised by the BJP, which accused the opposition of disrespecting women and stoking personal attacks. This deflected attention from the voter suppression issue and allowed the NDA to consolidate its base by portraying itself as a victim of opposition hostility.

The Congress's failure to fully neutralise this narrative, despite its pushback, highlights the risks of inflammatory rhetoric in a polarised state like Bihar. The lukewarm bandh response further suggests that the opposition's messaging, while powerful in rallies, struggles to translate into broader protest movements, potentially limiting its electoral impact.

Confusion Over Chief Minister Face

The yatra's momentum was undercut by persistent ambiguity over the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate. While Tejashwi Yadav was projected as the de facto leader, with Rahul Gandhi symbolically ceding the "driver's seat" during parts of the yatra, the Congress avoided explicitly endorsing him.

This hesitation, reportedly causing unease within the RJD, risks alienating allies and confusing voters. The lack of a clear CM face could dilute the opposition's gains, especially in a state where personality-driven politics often sways elections.

With the NDA firmly projecting Nitish Kumar as its leader, despite his declining popularity, the opposition's indecision may weaken its ability to capitalise on the yatra's energy in the upcoming polls.

(Sayantan Ghosh is an author and teaches journalism at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata.)

