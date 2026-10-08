Honda Elevate Facelift Launched: How Different Is It From The Old Model?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Revised exterior design with new grille, rear connecting light.

New interior adds premium upholstery, 360-camera, electric brake.

Engine unchanged; improved NVH and pricier top-end variant.

Honda has launched the new Elevate, and the big question is whether the changes over the old one are worth it. The new Elevate is a facelift and not a new-generation model, but some of the upgrades are quite extensive, as we compare below.

Design-wise, the chrome-lined grille has been replaced by a tri-LED light bar and a black grille with a mesh-like pattern. The Honda logo now sits on the bonnet and is finished in black. The headlamps and alloys remain the same. At the rear, there is a new connecting light bar. There is also a new colour.

The interior, meanwhile, gets new upholstery with soft-touch materials and additional features such as a 360-degree camera, electric handbrake, dual powered seats and more. The steering wheel design and semi-digital dials remain the same.





The space in the rear seats remains unchanged, while there is a new feature of rear ventilated seats.

Honda also claims that the NVH levels have been improved, and we can confirm that. The engine remains the same, as do the gearbox options.

ALSO READ: Honda Elevate Facelift First Look: What’s New And Is It Better Value?

Honda Elevate Facelift: Price

In terms of pricing, the old model was available from Rs 11.8 lakh, and that remains the same. However, the top-end variant is now pricier at Rs 18.4 lakh for the new, fully loaded variant.

Compared to the old model, the changes are mainly towards the features and styling, while mechanically, only the NVH has improved. Our review will soon confirm whether it has actually improved or not.

The new Elevate will certainly get a push in terms of sales.

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