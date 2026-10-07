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English NewsAutoHonda Elevate Facelift First Look: What’s New And Is It Better Value?

Honda Elevate Facelift First Look: What’s New And Is It Better Value?

The biggest change is the styling though with the new look front thanks to the Tri LED light bar and a black grille while the Honda logo is finished in black as well while being moved up.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda Elevate facelift introduces updated styling with new front design.
  • Interior receives soft-touch materials, ambient light, and new features.
  • Improved NVH for 1.5L petrol; prices start from Rs 11.8 lakh.

The Elevate is the start of a more aggressive Honda Cars India and here they have updated it's SUV with new features as well as a new look. The Elevate facelift isn't a generation change but a new look along with NVH of the 1.5 litre petrol being improved.


Honda Elevate Facelift First Look: What’s New And Is It Better Value?

The biggest change is the styling though with the new look front thanks to the Tri LED light bar and a black grille while the Honda logo is finished in black as well while being moved up. The alloys and the headlamps remain the same but there is a new colour now and the rear has connected tail-lamps.


Honda Elevate Facelift First Look: What’s New And Is It Better Value?

Honda Elevate Facelift: Interior And Features

The interior meanwhile gets even more changes and here it was needed the most. The new interior gets a soft touch finish and ambient lighting plus additional features like a 360 degree camera, powered handbrake, dual powered seats and ventilation. Even the rear seat has a ventilated function which is first in class and impressive. However, there is no panoramic sunroof as it still has the single pane one.


Honda Elevate Facelift First Look: What’s New And Is It Better Value?

Also Read : RBI MPC October 2026: Inflation To Hit 6% In Q3? RBI Flags Food, Crude And El Nino Risks


Honda Elevate Facelift First Look: What’s New And Is It Better Value?

Honda Elevate Facelift: Engine And Price

The 1.5 litre NA engine continues with NVH improvement along with manual and automatic options. Prices for the Elevate have been kept the same at Rs 11.8 lakh while the new top end ZX+ is Rs 16.4 lakh ex-showroom. Hence for the money, the changes make the Elevate more value now despite not having a turbo petrol or diesel.


Honda Elevate Facelift First Look: What’s New And Is It Better Value?

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Honda Elevate facelift a completely new generation model?

No, the Elevate facelift is not a generation change. It primarily features a new look and updated features, along with improved NVH for the 1.5-liter petrol engine.

What are the key exterior changes in the Honda Elevate facelift?

The exterior features a new front look with a Tri LED light bar and a black grille. The black Honda logo has been moved up, and it also includes new connected tail-lamps.

What new interior features are offered in the Honda Elevate facelift?

The interior now includes a soft-touch finish, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, and a powered handbrake. It also features dual powered seats and ventilated seats, including a first-in-class ventilated rear seat.

Have the engine specifications or pricing changed for the Honda Elevate facelift?

The 1.5-litre NA engine continues with improved NVH and manual/automatic options. The base price remains Rs 11.8 lakh, while a new top-end ZX+ variant is priced at Rs 16.4 lakh ex-showroom.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Honda Honda Elevate Facelift Elevate Facelift
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