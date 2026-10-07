Honda Elevate Facelift First Look: What’s New And Is It Better Value?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda Elevate facelift introduces updated styling with new front design.

Interior receives soft-touch materials, ambient light, and new features.

Improved NVH for 1.5L petrol; prices start from Rs 11.8 lakh.

The Elevate is the start of a more aggressive Honda Cars India and here they have updated it's SUV with new features as well as a new look. The Elevate facelift isn't a generation change but a new look along with NVH of the 1.5 litre petrol being improved.





The biggest change is the styling though with the new look front thanks to the Tri LED light bar and a black grille while the Honda logo is finished in black as well while being moved up. The alloys and the headlamps remain the same but there is a new colour now and the rear has connected tail-lamps.





Honda Elevate Facelift: Interior And Features

The interior meanwhile gets even more changes and here it was needed the most. The new interior gets a soft touch finish and ambient lighting plus additional features like a 360 degree camera, powered handbrake, dual powered seats and ventilation. Even the rear seat has a ventilated function which is first in class and impressive. However, there is no panoramic sunroof as it still has the single pane one.





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Honda Elevate Facelift: Engine And Price

The 1.5 litre NA engine continues with NVH improvement along with manual and automatic options. Prices for the Elevate have been kept the same at Rs 11.8 lakh while the new top end ZX+ is Rs 16.4 lakh ex-showroom. Hence for the money, the changes make the Elevate more value now despite not having a turbo petrol or diesel.



