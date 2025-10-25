Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Virgo Daily Horoscope (26 October, 2025): Caution In Health, Finances Ensures Balance And Protection

Health care, financial prudence, and alertness towards hidden challenges help maintain emotional and professional balance today.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (October 26):

Health takes centre stage during this phase, urging you to adopt a mindful approach toward your diet, rest, and overall lifestyle. Overeating, skipping meals, or indulging in junk food may lead to digestive discomfort or sluggishness. Opting for light, balanced meals and ensuring adequate sleep will help you sustain your energy levels and mental clarity. Regular exercise or mindful movement, even in small doses, can further support your well-being.

If travel is unavoidable, plan carefully and avoid rushing through schedules. The pace of work may fluctuate, and sudden expenses or financial surprises could test your patience. Business or professional matters may require a second look, especially if an opportunity seems delayed or lost due to someone’s interference or poor timing.

Instead of dwelling on short-term disappointments, treat them as valuable reminders to stay alert and strategic. Be cautious while making verbal or financial commitments, and verify details before placing trust in others.

Discipline and emotional composure will be your strongest allies now. By prioritising health, clarity, and self-control over impulsive ambition, you’ll prevent stress from clouding your judgment. The stability you build during this period will soon reflect in both your professional progress and personal peace, restoring balance, confidence, and a renewed sense of direction.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
