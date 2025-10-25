Health takes centre stage during this phase, urging you to adopt a mindful approach toward your diet, rest, and overall lifestyle. Overeating, skipping meals, or indulging in junk food may lead to digestive discomfort or sluggishness. Opting for light, balanced meals and ensuring adequate sleep will help you sustain your energy levels and mental clarity. Regular exercise or mindful movement, even in small doses, can further support your well-being.

If travel is unavoidable, plan carefully and avoid rushing through schedules. The pace of work may fluctuate, and sudden expenses or financial surprises could test your patience. Business or professional matters may require a second look, especially if an opportunity seems delayed or lost due to someone’s interference or poor timing.

Instead of dwelling on short-term disappointments, treat them as valuable reminders to stay alert and strategic. Be cautious while making verbal or financial commitments, and verify details before placing trust in others.

Discipline and emotional composure will be your strongest allies now. By prioritising health, clarity, and self-control over impulsive ambition, you’ll prevent stress from clouding your judgment. The stability you build during this period will soon reflect in both your professional progress and personal peace, restoring balance, confidence, and a renewed sense of direction.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]