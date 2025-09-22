Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Virgo Daily Horoscope (23 September, 2025): Career Breakthroughs And Creative Fulfilment Bring Confidence

Promising opportunities, confidence, creativity, and family support combine to create success, satisfaction, and balance in life.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 06:40 PM (IST)

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (September 23):

Life unfolds with extraordinary promise, particularly in the professional domain. An opportunity from a reputed company could arrive, sparking a new chapter filled with confidence and fresh energy. Engaging in meaningful discussions about important matters allows you to make sound decisions. This will definitely ensure time is utilised effectively and wisely.

Acknowledging others and valuing their presence enhances your own respect and reputation. Giving importance to people around you brings reciprocity, creating a harmonious balance in both personal and professional relationships. Creativity flourishes for you, as unique ideas find their way into projects, hobbies, or pursuits, adding fulfilment and excitement.

Although work demands significant attention, leaving little time for family, support from loved ones remains strong and unwavering. Their encouragement lightens the load, creating reassurance and peace of mind. Health also shows improvement, especially with relief from issues like migraines, allowing you to focus better.

Avoiding unnecessary distractions keeps productivity high, ensuring progress remains uninterrupted. With confidence restored and creativity at its peak, this period represents a powerful blend of achievement, satisfaction, and inspiration.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
