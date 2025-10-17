Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Taurus Daily Horoscope (18 October, 2025): A Promising Phase For Political And Professional Growth

Taurus Daily Horoscope (18 October, 2025): A Promising Phase For Political And Professional Growth

Those involved in politics or public service are likely to see a rewarding phase ahead, as new opportunities for recognition, progress, and spiritual connection open up.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 05:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Taurus Horoscope: Hello, Loyal Taurus! You stand as the unwavering pillar of the zodiac, celebrated for your resolute determination, and an enduring dedication to your most cherished values. While Taurians may sometimes be labeled as obstinate this inquisitive sign is open to considering alternative viewpoints, yet they won't easily flip-flop on their convictions simply to please others. Your horoscope serves as a roadmap, guiding you in maintaining constancy in an ever-shifting world, enriching your feelings of security, and finding delight in life's simple pleasures. 

Taurus Daily Horoscope (October 18):

The day brings a favorable period for individuals engaged in politics or public service, as circumstances align to support growth and success. A plan for a spiritual or religious journey may soon take shape, helping you reconnect with your inner beliefs and find emotional balance. You may also receive some auspicious or positive news, but it would be wise not to act on it hastily—allow time for clarity before making important decisions. Within the family, a member could be honored or receive a special award, bringing pride and happiness to everyone.

At the workplace, patience will be your strongest ally. While your ideas and leadership may draw attention, it’s important to remain alert to those who might secretly compete or act against you. Keeping a balanced and composed attitude will help you maintain harmony and lead others effectively. Your cooperative and inclusive nature will earn you the trust and respect of colleagues. Strategizing your next steps carefully and advancing with well-thought-out plans will lead to long-term success, both professionally and personally.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
