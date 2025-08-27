Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroScorpio Horoscope (28 August, 2025): Positive Breakthroughs In Work, Travel And Family Life

Scorpio Horoscope (28 August, 2025): Positive Breakthroughs In Work, Travel And Family Life

Significant progress in pending work, strong family support, financial relief and good news from children mark this phase. A legal matter may also turn in your favour.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Scorpio Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Scorpio! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Scorpios are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Scorpio has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement. 

Scorpio Daily Horoscope (August 28):

Life is moving in a favourable direction as pending matters are finally being resolved, bringing a sense of relief and progress. This period opens a fresh pathway, offering new opportunities that can shape the future positively. Support from experienced and senior members will prove to be invaluable, strengthening confidence and guiding you through key decisions.

While travel is likely, extra caution is advised when dealing with vehicles or long journeys to ensure a safe experience. On the personal front, there will be heartfelt conversations with parents that may bring clarity and deepen understanding within the family. A joyful development connected to children is also indicated, adding happiness to domestic life.

Financially, there is strong potential for settlement of old transactions or dues, easing past burdens and stabilising your position. A legal matter that may have been troubling you for some time shows signs of resolution, likely turning in your favour. Altogether, this period brings a blend of professional success, family harmony, and long-awaited relief, allowing you to move forward with renewed energy and confidence.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Scorpio Horoscope Today Scorpio Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Scorpio Daily Horoscope
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
36 Dead In Jammu After Record Rains, CM Omar Briefs PM Modi; Questions Why Vaishno Pilgrims Weren’t Stopped
36 Dead In Jammu After Record Rains, CM Omar Briefs PM Modi; Questions Why Vaishno Pilgrims Weren’t Stopped
Business
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget