Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroSagittarius Daily Horoscope (26 October, 2025): Health, Family Support, And Financial Insights

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (26 October, 2025): Health, Family Support, And Financial Insights

Concerns over a loved one’s health ease with family support, cautious financial moves prevent losses, and careful driving ensures safety while securing inheritance prospects.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sagittarius Horoscope: Hello, adventurous Sagittarius! Your boundless optimism, love for exploration, and thirst for knowledge make you the eternal seeker of the zodiac. Sagittarius isn’t afraid to step away from the crowd and is a natural-born leader who goes after what he or she wants, regardless of what other people think. Your horoscope encourages you to expand your horizons, embrace life's adventures, and share your wisdom. 

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (October 26):

This phase encourages you to pay careful attention to family well-being, especially regarding the health of a close partner. While concerns may arise, strong familial support will help navigate challenges and provide emotional stability. Open communication and timely assistance will reinforce bonds, allowing both practical and emotional matters to be addressed effectively. Trust in collective family efforts to find solutions to any pressing issues.

Business and professional ventures may encounter temporary hurdles due to disagreements with partners or colleagues. Remaining cautious, reassessing strategies, and avoiding impulsive decisions can prevent significant setbacks. It’s crucial to exercise patience while addressing conflicts, as careful negotiation and strategic planning will safeguard financial interests. Awareness and foresight are essential to ensure that ventures remain stable and profitable in the long term.

Safety and legal matters also demand attention, particularly while travelling or operating vehicles. Exercising caution and staying alert will prevent accidents or mishaps. Additionally, opportunities may arise regarding inherited property or ancestral assets, presenting a chance to secure rightful shares. By balancing careful action with timely decision-making, this period offers both challenges and rewards. Thoughtful planning, attention to loved ones, and vigilance in professional and personal matters will lead to meaningful progress and security.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sagittarius Horoscope Today Sagittarius Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Sagittarius Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Cities
Kavitha Pledges Justice For Telangana Martyrs, Launches ‘Janam Bata’ Campaign Across State
Kavitha Pledges Justice For Telangana Martyrs, Launches ‘Janam Bata’ Campaign Across State
Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav Hints At Muslim Deputy CM If Mahagathbandhan Wins Bihar Polls
Tejashwi Yadav Hints At Muslim Deputy CM If Mahagathbandhan Wins Bihar Polls
Cities
Indore Shocker: Australian Women Cricketers Harassed Outside Hotel, Accused Arrested
Indore Shocker: Australian Women Cricketers Harassed Outside Hotel, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget