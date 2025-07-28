Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroPisces Daily Horoscope (29 July, 2025): Work Opportunities And Family Conflicts Can Be Expected

Pisces Daily Horoscope (29 July, 2025): Work Opportunities And Family Conflicts Can Be Expected

Religious travel, new work beginnings, and possible family tensions may shape your day. Watch out for health and belongings. Read the full astrological insight now.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 08:40 PM (IST)

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (July 29):

Embarking on a spiritual journey with close friends can bring peace of mind and a sense of inner fulfilment. However, it is wise to remain cautious with your personal belongings, especially in crowded or unfamiliar places, as there is a risk of loss or damage. Being alert and organised can help avoid unnecessary troubles.

Your health may require attention today, particularly in terms of food habits. Avoid overeating or consuming unhealthy food, as it might lead to digestive discomfort or fatigue. A simple and balanced diet can help maintain energy levels and ensure overall well-being.

In professional matters, this period may mark the planning phase of a new venture or an important step in your business or trade. If you are part of the job sector, expect positive support and cooperation from senior officials or higher management. Their guidance can prove valuable for growth and recognition.

On the personal front, minor disagreements or tensions may arise, particularly with in-laws or extended family members. Try to maintain calm communication and avoid arguments that could escalate into long-term issues. Emotional balance and diplomacy are key to keeping harmony intact.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 28 Jul 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
India
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
India
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Says Rahul Took Briefing From China During Doklam Crisis
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Says Rahul Took Briefing From China
Cities
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
MiG-21: IAF Needs A Super Plan To Replace Retiring Icon That Defined India's Aerial Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget