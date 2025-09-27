Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pisces Daily Horoscope (28 September, 2025): Natives To Embrace Spiritual Journeys Amid Professional Opportunities

Pisces individuals may experience a harmonious blend of spiritual activities, professional support, and cautionary steps in health and personal matters.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (September 28):

For Pisces individuals, this period is marked by opportunities for spiritual engagement and social connections. There is a likelihood of traveling with friends for religious or spiritual purposes, which can bring emotional fulfillment and strengthen bonds. While undertaking such journeys, attention to personal belongings and valuables is essential, as negligence could lead to losses or inconvenience.

Health requires careful consideration, especially regarding diet and lifestyle, to maintain energy and prevent minor ailments. Mindful habits will help sustain physical and mental well-being throughout this phase. Professionally, new work opportunities or projects may be planned, offering potential for growth and expansion. Those in jobs can expect full cooperation from superiors, which will support career progress and enhance workplace satisfaction.

On the personal front, minor disagreements or tensions with in-laws may surface, requiring patience and diplomatic communication to preserve family harmony. By balancing spiritual pursuits, professional responsibilities, and domestic relationships thoughtfully, Pisces natives can navigate this period effectively. Overall, it is a time of constructive progress, where attentiveness and prudent decisions in health, finance, and personal matters will yield positive outcomes and growth.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 27 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
