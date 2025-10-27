Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pisces Daily Horoscope (28 October, 2025): Enhanced Listening Skills Bring Progress And Joy

Pisces Daily Horoscope (28 October, 2025): Enhanced Listening Skills Bring Progress And Joy

Listening attentively, learning from interactions, and showcasing creativity ensure recognition, progress, and emotional satisfaction.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (October 28):

Focusing on listening rather than speaking allows the acquisition of valuable insights and strengthens both personal and professional interactions. Being receptive to new ideas creates opportunities for problem-solving, collaboration, and personal growth. Unexpected guidance or useful information may surface simply by paying attention to conversations around you.

Creative pursuits, particularly in writing, art, or poetry, are likely to gain recognition, enhancing reputation and providing emotional satisfaction. New acquaintances may be influenced positively by your insights or artistic expression, further expanding social and professional networks. Tasks previously delayed can now reach completion, boosting confidence and productivity.

Financial or personal expenditures may increase, but thoughtful planning ensures that resources are managed efficiently without unnecessary strain. Gifting or showing appreciation to close family members can foster emotional harmony and strengthen bonds, enhancing overall well-being.

This period encourages a balance of attentive listening, creativity, and thoughtful engagement, leading to recognition, personal satisfaction, and steady progress in both domestic and professional spheres.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
