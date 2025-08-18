Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroPisces Daily Horoscope (18 August, 2025): Resolution Of Disputes, Financial Balance, And New Beginnings

Pisces Daily Horoscope (18 August, 2025): Resolution Of Disputes, Financial Balance, And New Beginnings

Pisces individuals may find relief from past troubles and enjoy family warmth, even as students face challenges and professionals embark on fresh ventures.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (August 18):

Pisces natives are likely to experience relief from old disputes or misunderstandings that have been weighing on them. This sense of closure brings peace of mind and allows for renewed focus on constructive matters. Financially, there is also progress, as outstanding debts may finally be repaid, lightening burdens and paving the way for greater stability. Adding to this positivity, a family member may surprise you with a gift, creating an atmosphere of love and happiness within the household.

Amid these encouraging developments, carving out personal time may remain difficult. Official responsibilities or workplace demands could overshadow individual needs, leaving little room for relaxation or self-care. While this may feel tiring, maintaining patience and balance will help in managing stress effectively.

For students, some financial constraints could arise, possibly related to educational expenses or resources. Careful planning and family support may be required to overcome these hurdles. On the other hand, employed individuals stand to benefit greatly during this phase. Opportunities to begin new assignments or projects are likely, and fortune appears supportive in ensuring positive outcomes. This blend of resolution, responsibility, and fresh prospects marks an important step forward, enabling Pisces individuals to harmonize personal, financial, and professional spheres.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Hosts Shubhanshu Shukla In Delhi, Views Pictures Of Earth Clicked From Space: WATCH
PM Modi Hosts Shubhanshu Shukla In Delhi, Views Pictures Of Earth Clicked From Space: WATCH
World
Jaishankar Meets Wang Yi In Delhi, Raises ‘3 Mutuals’ For India-China Ties, Border Stability, Terrorism Fight
Jaishankar Meets Wang Yi, Raises ‘3 Mutuals’ For India-China Ties, Border Stability, Terrorism Fight
India
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Election 2025
‘CEC Declared War On Opposition’: INDIA Bloc Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Inaction On Complaints
‘CEC Declared War On Opposition’: INDIA Bloc Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Inaction On Complaints
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget