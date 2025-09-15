Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroPisces Daily Horoscope (16 September, 2025): Fresh Experiences, Profitable Ventures, And Family Joy

Pisces Daily Horoscope (16 September, 2025): Fresh Experiences, Profitable Ventures, And Family Joy

New opportunities, profitable gains, family harmony, and thoughtful connections highlight this rewarding phase.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (September 16):

A sense of novelty and positive experiences enriches this phase. Efforts, even when minimal, yield substantial returns, particularly in business or personal financial matters. Small initiatives show the potential for significant outcomes, reinforcing the importance of timely action and focused determination.

Those connected to sports or physical training receive guidance from mentors or coaches that contributes directly to progress. The lessons learned now become valuable tools for future performance and achievements. At home, attention shifts towards maintaining cleanliness and organisation, creating a peaceful and comfortable environment.

Health of elders requires careful monitoring, and ensuring that medication and routines are properly followed becomes essential. Family members, especially children, show cooperative behaviour, making day-to-day life smoother.

Unexpected social encounters add excitement, with the chance to meet someone who leaves a lasting impression. Their personality or achievements inspire admiration, leading to meaningful conversations and valuable connections. On a personal level, love and affection deepen. A partner may offer a thoughtful gift that uplifts the spirit and strengthens emotional bonds.

This mix of financial gain, guidance in skill development, focus on family well-being, and personal joy creates a wholesome experience. The ability to balance responsibility with new opportunities ensures steady progress and contentment across all areas of life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Swipe At India Even As Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday
‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Swipe At India Even As Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday
Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
India
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
Business
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget