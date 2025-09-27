Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 27) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 8th house, tensions with maternal relatives may arise. Business matters need strict vigilance and personal supervision. Working women must remain serious at the workplace. Someone may try to cheat with job offers. Family harmony needs care, and spirituality may attract you. Students, artists, and sportspersons may lack focus. Health issues could disturb you, bringing both mental and physical strain. Lucky color purple, lucky number 2, unlucky number 4.

Taurus

The Moon in the 7th house favors business expansion plans with partners. Students will achieve success, though competitive aspirants must work harder. Extra effort in business brings financial gain, and decisions yield favorable outcomes. However, job issues may arise later in the day. Family life stays pleasant though arguments may erupt. Dental or oral health may trouble you. Lucky color pink, lucky number 1, unlucky number 6.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 6th house, relief from old illness is possible, though business may take a back seat due to personal concerns. Partnership ventures benefit through women. Handle new job tasks wisely and public dealings with care. Family and love life remain supportive. Students shine with success, and youth may gain praise but risk arrogance. Health improves yet requires caution. Lucky color blue, lucky number 8, unlucky number 1.

Cancer

The Moon in the 5th house brings sudden encounters and workplace appreciation. Business ventures started now will prove profitable, particularly in partnerships during festive times. Ambitions deserve focus. Students, artists, and sportspersons may get distracted by material comforts. Leg pain may trouble you, but marital and love relations stay warm. Expenses remain normal, and overall the day feels positive. Lucky color white, lucky number 2, unlucky number 4.

Leo

With the Moon in the 5th house, property disputes could surface. Postpone government-related work. Safeguard major financial dealings carefully. Workplace planning will succeed with hard work, though women may face office hurdles. Love relations may see tension requiring patience. Students, artists, and sportspersons should remain cautious. Health concerns may bring both physical and emotional unrest. Lucky color brown, lucky number 8, unlucky number 4.

Virgo

The Moon in the 3rd house warns to watch your younger sister’s company. Experiments in business may give positive outcomes and profits. Preeti Yoga favors financial gains. Team leaders should avoid harsh rules, fostering harmony instead. Working women must stay attentive in paperwork. Students benefit academically. Spiritual interests rise, and siblings bring joy. Career-related stress may affect health. Lucky color red, lucky number 1, unlucky number 8.

Libra

With the Moon in the 2nd house, be cautious in financial dealings. Job seekers or those with interviews must prepare well. Businesspersons may recover pending payments, though new partnerships require detailed discussions to avoid misunderstandings. Family life is fine but tempers toward the spouse should be controlled. Students and creatives stay focused. Stomach issues may arise. Lucky color light yellow, lucky number 8, unlucky number 2.

Scorpio

The Moon in your sign keeps your mind calm and pleasant. Business profits look favorable though competition demands extra effort. Private employees may feel workload pressure, but recognition follows. Cooperation with staff will benefit you. Family and love life bring happiness. Youth learn to adapt situations. Health stays weak, and students should focus diligently. Lucky color silver, lucky number 6, unlucky number 2.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the 12th house, foreign contacts may delay work. Business conditions remain unfavorable, and travel could be stressful. Deals may not finalize easily, requiring careful changes in working methods. At work, arguments are possible; women may feel disappointed despite efforts. Married life stays stable. Avoid oily or spicy food for health. Youth must avoid illegal acts. Lucky color orange, lucky number 5, unlucky number 3.

Capricorn

The Moon in the 11th house urges you to recognize and fulfill duties. Retail traders gain profit. Preeti Yoga opens new opportunities, provided laziness is avoided. Workplace mistakes may create problems, so update tasks and adopt technology. Online work benefits working women. Youth may face challenges. Students and creatives experience an average day. Stomach upset could trouble you. Lucky color pink, lucky number 5, unlucky number 7.

Aquarius

With the Moon in the 10th house, you remain workaholic. Business progress brings joy, and plans succeed with wisdom. Professional ventures gain support and good advice. Official travel may arise for women. Workload demands overtime, yet elder brothers’ help proves useful. Family focus strengthens bonds. Muscular pain may trouble health. Students and creatives progress through determination. Lucky color golden, lucky number 7, unlucky number 1.

Pisces

The Moon in the 9th house awakens spirituality. Business improves through adopting new methods and technology. Family enterprises can expand with proper planning. Leadership opportunities arise, demanding harmony with colleagues. Married couples enjoy affection as obstacles fade. Students preparing for exams learn new skills, satisfying curiosity. Health requires caution and hygiene. Lucky color navy blue, lucky number 3, unlucky number 9.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]