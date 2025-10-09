Aries

With the Moon in your sign, enthusiasm will grow, and new opportunities in computer and media businesses will arise due to Vajra Yoga. However, partnership ventures may see unnecessary expenses, so avoid haste. Workplace disputes with employees will ease, increasing efficiency, though you’ll remain busy completing pending tasks. Family life is stable, and health issues ease. Competitive students will succeed with effort, and young people should engage in social work. Lucky color: Silver; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 6.

Taurus

The Moon in the 12th house may cause delays from foreign contacts. Partnership businesses may face obstacles, requiring guidance from experienced individuals. Business achievements might remain incomplete, leading to frustration. Work pressures increase with targets. Family and marital life may experience tension; control aggressive reactions. Sportspeople may face muscular pain, affecting practice. Lucky color: Green; Lucky number: 3; Unlucky number: 5.

Gemini

The Moon in the 11th house urges fulfilling responsibilities. Efforts in business will yield results, and pending tasks will clear. Before starting new ventures, consult family and plan thoroughly. Job seekers may receive positive outcomes. Working women will see results matching their efforts. Evening family gatherings bring joy, children’s health improves, and students, artists, and athletes progress with positivity. Young people’s energy remains high. Lucky color: Orange; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 1.

Cancer

With the Moon in the 10th house, work enthusiasm remains high. Working women should maintain good relations with colleagues, and seemingly easy tasks may take more effort. Vajra Yoga ensures success through vigilance. Businessmen see gains in commissions or consultancy. Family and marital life remain harmonious, and students, artists, and athletes progress with persistent effort. Young people contribute to family harmony, feeling content. Lucky color: Yellow; Lucky number: 9; Unlucky number: 7.

Leo

The Moon in the 9th house awakens spiritual awareness. Home appliance businesses will profit during the festive season. Businessmen should oversee staff and avoid sharing plans. Workplace disagreements may arise, and overtime may be required for important tasks. Your spouse offers comfort. Students, artists, and athletes benefit from hard work, health requires caution, and young people may form new beneficial contacts. Lucky color: Navy Blue; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 3.

Virgo

The Moon in the 8th house may bring unfavorable news from in-laws. Business slows, requiring patience and careful effort. Avoid experimenting in partnerships to prevent losses. Government employees may face extra duties. Control anger at work to prevent complications. Family conflicts may disturb logic, and interest in spiritual matters rises. Students, artists, and athletes face challenges, and vehicle safety is advised. Young people may focus on politics. Lucky color: Golden; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 7.

Libra

The Moon in the 7th house favors partnership businesses. Young entrepreneurs should network with experienced individuals for future benefits. Partnership plans may succeed, and taking loans for large orders is advised. Work brings success proportional to effort, and working women engage in serious discussions with seniors. Evening family time is pleasant, auspicious expenses bring progress, and young people form beneficial relationships. Students and athletes benefit from disciplined exercise. Lucky color: Cream; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 9.

Scorpio

The Moon in the 6th house brings relief from old illnesses. Vajra Yoga improves import-export business with foreign connections, enhancing growth. Partnership activities continue smoothly. Banking and IT professionals may receive promotion news. Working women must follow senior instructions carefully. Marital and family life remains happy, and young people should maintain parents’ respect. Students, artists, and athletes progress steadily. Minor health issues require proper medication. Lucky color: White; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 6.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 5th house brings unexpected financial gains. Business improvements fulfill ambitions, and partnerships see increased income. Job seekers should wait for the right authority for opportunities. Working women benefit from following their boss’s advice. Competitive students should avoid laziness. Love and marital life remain harmonious. Young people may face afternoon stress and need corrective measures. Mother’s health is good. Lucky color: Green; Lucky number: 7; Unlucky number: 3.

Capricorn

The Moon in the 4th house may cause family tensions. Avoid hasty actions in partnership projects. Businessmen must strengthen professional relationships amid competition. Take work seriously as small mistakes may lead to losses. Overcome laziness at the workplace. Address family complaints carefully and stay cautious. Students, artists, and athletes should improve behavior to avoid dissatisfaction. Maintain a healthy diet due to a sensitive stomach. Lucky color: Brown; Lucky number: 4; Unlucky number: 8.

Aquarius

The Moon in the 3rd house highlights attention to younger siblings. Maintain transparency in partnerships as business remains slow. Young entrepreneurs must stay relaxed for success. Vajra Yoga ensures daily progress at work. Working women may receive surprise gifts. Young people feel energetic and confident, completing multiple tasks. Family life has minor issues, and mother’s health requires care. Students, artists, and athletes achieve success through diligence. Lucky color: Purple; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 5.

Pisces

The Moon in the 2nd house encourages good deeds. During the festive season, electronics and electrical businesses may face workload due to staff shortages. Partnership ventures see benefits, resolving ongoing issues. Focus on both effort and quality at work. Positive planetary influence uplifts mood and speeds progress. Expect good news from loved ones and prepare for social events. Young people’s hard work ensures timely completion of tasks, while minor challenges from younger siblings test patience. Competitive students must stay disciplined. Lucky color: Pink; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 1.

