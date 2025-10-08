Aries

With the Moon in your sign, self-respect and introspection will increase. Considering new strategies in partnership businesses will be beneficial. Gains are likely due to positive financial alignments, so continue working diligently. Working women should make important decisions, while employees will maintain job stability despite pressure to meet targets. Youngsters will soon see results, and family happiness is likely. Health is favorable. Lucky color: Sky Blue, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 3.

Taurus

The Moon in the 12th house urges planning to reduce expenses. Working women may feel stressed due to lack of peace at work. Employees should avoid risky ventures to earn extra income. Businessmen must stay alert and not fall for flattery. Family and household matters will occupy youngsters. Health may involve shoulder stiffness. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky number: 7.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 11th house, income will increase. Working women need focus to complete pending tasks, while employees may get new responsibilities. Business challenges will test your efficiency, but new ventures will yield results. Students, artists, and athletes will see their efforts pay off. Physical fatigue may cause discomfort, and some may feel emotional melancholy as old circumstances fade. Lucky color: Red, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 1.

Cancer

The Moon in the 10th house may bring conflicts in professional or political matters. Marketing and recovery of pending business funds require attention. Using social media can expand business during the festive season. Working women may need to continue office work at home. Jobholders might get some concessions from superiors. Family will appreciate your opinions, and youngsters are advised to help others generously. Health will remain excellent. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 6, Unlucky number: 4.

Leo

The Moon in the 9th house may bring obstacles in religious activities. Working women will display courage at work, and employees may receive transfer-related news. Business insights from media or online sources will be profitable. Complete business matters early without expecting excessive profit. Participate in auspicious family events. Physical and mental balance will keep you healthy, and networking with influential people may bring future gains. Students and artists will progress creatively. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 3, Unlucky number: 8.

Virgo

The Moon in the 8th house calls for caution while traveling. Partnership businesses may face financial constraints, requiring patience. Businessmen should avoid negativity to remain stable. Office workload may demand overtime, and working women will strive to outperform others. Youngsters should not worry about the future, and students or artists must channel their energy productively. Health requires attentiveness. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 4.

Libra

The Moon in the 7th house will bring harmony in marital relations. Office employees should prioritize tasks carefully, while working women may need to revisit plans before moving ahead. Business gains will come with guidance from experienced individuals. Insurance or commission-based work will be successful. Youngsters’ dedication will yield significant achievements. Focus on both professional and family responsibilities. Health will improve. Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 8.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 6th house, reduce conflicts with rivals. Business will proceed smoothly, improving financial stability. During the festive season, focus on both new and old clients. Working women may receive promotion opportunities. Shopping or gifting plans with your spouse may bring joy. Students and artists should stay focused on goals. Health will be better than usual, and a positive mindset will help overcome challenges. Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 7.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 5th house brings joy from children. Small gains in electronics or electric businesses will ease finances. Traders will see good results, and workplace harmony with colleagues will ensure smooth progress. Dedication and confidence at work are vital. Youngsters should seek elders’ advice and maintain positivity. Students and artists must avoid negative influences. Health will be supportive today. Lucky color: Red, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 3.

Capricorn

The Moon in the 4th house may affect your mother’s health. Partnership business travels without consent may not be favorable. Festival-season business growth will depend on personal capability. Government employees may feel stressed due to extra responsibilities. Working women may face a chaotic workday. Youngsters’ hard work will soon bring results. Family time may be missed, and students should focus on studies. Drive carefully. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 9.

Aquarius

The Moon in the 3rd house brings support from relatives. Business conditions remain average, though partnership ventures show promise. Expanding networks during the festive season will help attract more clients. Working women will receive full support at work, and superiors will be pleased. Youngsters should remain patient and not rush decisions. Students and artists may need extra effort. Health may involve leg pain due to activity. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 3, Unlucky number: 4.

Pisces

The Moon in the 2nd house ensures strong finances. Positive alignments favor business growth, though effort is required. Partnership ventures will see progress, but avoid legal complications. Career advancement requires creative, positive thinking. Workplace support will be available. Students, artists, and athletes should remain flexible to avoid losses due to rigidity. Eye strain may occur. Family time will be joyful, but communication with partners needs care. Youngsters should choose companions wisely. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky number: 1.

