Aries

Career prospects look promising, offering opportunities to complete pending work and gain recognition. Business owners and professionals can expect smooth progress, especially with festival season orders easing previous concerns. Women at work will find tasks being completed on time, while students, artists, and sports enthusiasts can achieve satisfying results. Your efforts may even improve the health of an elderly family member, reducing personal worries. Family time brings warmth and affection, strengthening bonds with loved ones. The younger generation may gain recognition for meaningful contributions to society or receive government appreciation. Lucky colour: Pink | Lucky numbers: 5, 9

Taurus

With professional opportunities on the rise, partnership businesses and important decisions are favoured, though careful attention to paperwork is advised. Those starting new ventures during the festival season can proceed confidently. Job holders may see progress or transfers, while working women could experience increased workload. Family and social activities provide satisfaction and happiness. Students, artists, and sports enthusiasts will progress in their fields. Emotional bonds with life partners strengthen, while health may need extra attention. Lucky colour: White | Lucky numbers: 3, 7

Gemini

Professional challenges may arise in the afternoon, especially for women at work considering career shifts. Marketing and business activities require careful planning, with guidance from experienced mentors proving invaluable. Partnership ventures are highly favoured, with opportunities for accelerated growth. Personal life remains positive, with love and family bringing joy. Health improves with caution, and students, artists, and sports enthusiasts will see long-term rewards from their efforts. Lucky colour: Golden | Lucky numbers: 8, 4

Cancer

Travel plans could face minor conflicts, and new business ventures might encounter obstacles. Partnership businesses may thrive, but extra effort is needed at the workplace. Avoid disputes, particularly with unknown individuals, and exercise care in communication. Marital and personal relationships may face minor tensions. Sports enthusiasts and younger family members should be alert to potential setbacks. Health concerns, especially chest-related, require attention. Lucky colour: Green | Lucky numbers: 7, 9

Leo

Professional recognition is likely, especially for women managing manufacturing-related work. Financial news is positive, and overtime may be required at the office. Students preparing for medical or engineering courses could gain admission to top colleges. Family life remains harmonious, but avoid disputes. Youngsters may need guidance to prevent wastage of resources, while excessive work could lead to physical discomfort. Lucky colour: Navy Blue | Lucky numbers: 3, 9

Virgo

Promotions are likely if patience and effort are combined with pleasing superiors. Business investments and marketing strategies are well-favoured, requiring focus and attention. Sports enthusiasts remain dedicated to their goals. Family life is peaceful, with children providing support. Health is stable, and the day offers balance between professional challenges and personal happiness. Lucky colour: Silver | Lucky numbers: 5, 1

Libra

Students gain fresh perspectives in learning. Professionals are advised to maintain cordial relationships and handle responsibilities carefully. Festival-related business activities will benefit from strategic planning, and good clients may boost business growth. Love and marital relationships thrive, while family bonds offer learning opportunities for the younger generation. Students, artists, and sports enthusiasts can expect positive outcomes. Lucky colour: Cream | Lucky numbers: 4, 3

Scorpio

Property and real estate matters show improvement, though business decisions require careful consideration. Partnership ventures may see orders, but timely execution is essential. Job transitions are better postponed. Physical and mental stress may occur, and energy levels for sports and studies may dip. Youngsters may face unexpected expenses. Love life is moderate. Lucky colour: Orange | Lucky numbers: 2, 8

Sagittarius

Professional courage and teamwork enhance business prospects, while patience and harmony at the workplace are essential. Students preparing for competitive exams may achieve success with focus. Social and family reputation improves, and maintaining balance with a life partner is advised. Elderly family members may need care. Lucky colour: Grey | Lucky numbers: 2, 7

Capricorn

Financial gains are likely, with prior savings proving useful. Partnership ventures require strategy, while office performance may unlock new opportunities. Students see their skills shine, and health improves. Marital life may have minor conflicts, but love endures. Youngsters may face a fluctuating day in work and studies. Lucky colour: Yellow | Lucky numbers: 4, 2

Aquarius

Business loans and partnership ventures may progress favourably. Teachers’ guidance helps students, artists, and sportspeople. Work may feel mundane, requiring focus. Marriage prospects improve for those seeking it, and health remains excellent. Lucky colour: Brown | Lucky numbers: 1, 4

Pisces

Legal and business matters require vigilance. Avoid being careless in new deals or public dealings. Work quality should remain a priority. Family conduct may cause minor distress, while children’s mistakes could create worry. Health and diet precautions are advised. Lucky colour: Purple | Lucky numbers: 1, 5

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]