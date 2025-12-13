Aries Today Horoscope

With the Moon in the 6th house, think carefully before taking any loan to ensure you can repay it. Ayushman Yoga brings extra income sources and financial gains in business, and employed individuals will feel energetic and perform well. A previously applied job email may arrive, professional travel may be planned, and your social and political reputation will grow. Students and artists overcome challenges, politicians benefit, relationships strengthen, though sports persons may fear defeat.

Lucky colour: Brown; Lucky number: 9; Unlucky number: 3.

Taurus Today Horoscope

With the Moon in the 5th house, you receive happiness from children and succeed in clearing old stock through online sales. Avoid haste in partnership business as it may create obstacles, and stay focused on your work. Opponents may still act friendly, so remain alert. You stay discussed socially, face acidity issues, enjoy long video calls with your partner, and learn something valuable from family over the weekend. Students stay concentrated, marriage talks for youngsters may finalize.

Lucky colour: Silver; Lucky number: 6; Unlucky number: 4.

Gemini Today Horoscope

With the Moon in the 4th house, your mother’s health may decline while rising competition increases business pressure. A labor strike may disrupt routine and allow competitors to take advantage. Employed persons may fall into rivals’ traps, so avoid flatterers and focus on work. Heated arguments may harm love life, digestion troubles may arise, a social post may cause issues, though family support stays strong. Students may feel career-related worries.

Lucky colour: Pink; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 3.

Cancer Today Horoscope

With the Moon in the 3rd house, relations with younger siblings improve. Business growth demands facing challenges with positivity, and communication is essential to maintain harmony in partnerships. Your work skills will inspire others, though unexpected expenses may stress employed individuals. You may learn from an elderly person during travel and possibly visit a property with family. Love life stays cheerful, and competitive students feel exam pressure.

Lucky colour: Golden; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 5.

Leo Today Horoscope

With the Moon in the 2nd house, good deeds bring favorable outcomes. Ayushman Yoga helps you achieve strong results through hard and smart work, and finances improve as pending payments may clear. Workplace performance stays excellent, new employees benefit from planned efforts, and self-confidence ensures social and political success. Minor digestion issues may appear, but family time and partner support uplift your day.

Lucky colour: Black; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 2.

Virgo Today Horoscope

With the Moon in your sign, self-respect increases, and Ayushman Yog brings strong profits from both online and offline business. Partnership coordination improves and disputes diminish. You complete office tasks successfully and may secure a salary hike after speaking with your boss. Political support strengthens, and students succeed through determination. Family happiness may prompt a new gadget purchase, and your love life feels delightful.

Lucky colour: Off-white; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 4.

Libra Today Horoscope

With the Moon in the 12th house, staying legally cautious is advised as complications may arise. Partnership business requires savings as a priority. If any legal case exists, avoid negligence in its follow-up. Promotion may face obstacles and stress, and employed individuals may struggle at the workplace. Health demands alertness, especially regarding the heart, and a partner’s words may hurt. Students stay persistent toward their goals.

Lucky colour: White; Lucky number: 9; Unlucky number: 7.

Scorpio Today Horoscope

With the Moon in the 11th house, focus on what brings profit. Ayushman Yoga supports success in family business, and loan approval information may arrive. Rivals may doubt your work, while marketing professionals benefit from strong management. Family comforts may inspire property or vehicle plans, and youngsters enjoy a fun-filled day. Love and public support rise, and students succeed through dedication.

Lucky colour: Sky blue; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 5.

Sagittarius Today Horoscope

With the Moon in the 10th house, someone may act politically against you. Your smart thinking helps resolve market disputes, and research is essential before entering new ventures. Work progress relies solely on your performance, and jealous colleagues may try to sabotage tasks. Social and political activities see smooth success, sportspeople must work hard, and students and artists receive valuable guidance.

Lucky colour: Cream; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 7.

Capricorn Today Horoscope

With the Moon in the 9th house, helping someone boosts your fortune. You may discuss business expansion with family, and despite criticism from negative people, your work remains unharmed. Job opportunities open for the unemployed, and new responsibilities may come at work. A political task may be assigned solely to you, and professional travel may get canceled. Love life improves and family misunderstandings ease.

Lucky colour: Navy blue; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 4.

Aquarius Today Horoscope

With the Moon in the 8th house, travel may get canceled. Partnership issues may trouble business, and expansion is not advised yet. Delays at work may invite scolding from seniors, and employed individuals must avoid laziness. Students should stay away from overconfidence, while opponents may create social hurdles. Eye irritation may bother you, and old matters may disturb family harmony. Trust issues appear in relationships.

Lucky colour: Purple; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 3.

Pisces Today Horoscope

With the Moon in the 7th house, marital relations strengthen. Ayushman Yoga helps you earn well in online business and reinvest profits. Business gains open new opportunities, and your work focus increases chances of promotion. Unemployed individuals may finally succeed. Seasonal changes may affect health, but social popularity grows. Love life is affectionate, though sportspeople may feel disappointed.

Lucky colour: Yellow; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 7.