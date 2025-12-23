Aries

With the Moon in the 10th house, someone may try to conspire against you, so stay alert. Due to Harshan Yoga, your speech power will strongly influence corporate business meetings and positively impact your business. Businesspersons may recover stuck money. Employees should respect seniors, especially the opposite gender. Promotion chances improve. Family trips, good news from partners, social praise, and success for students, artists, and sports persons are indicated.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 7

Taurus

With the Moon in the 9th house, your inclination toward spirituality will increase. Businesspersons may gain profits, including from old investments, and can reinvest market gains. Harshan Yoga brings support from seniors at work, though employed people may feel mentally stressed. Students need strong focus. Family peace prevails. Speech will impress in love and married life. Artists, sportspersons, and politicians gain recognition and responsibilities.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 3

Gemini

With the Moon in the 8th house, a planned journey may get canceled. Partnership business may face legal complications, so caution is needed. Business owners should closely monitor employees. At work, beware of conspiracies and falsehoods by rivals. Employees may be transferred and should build networks. Control speech at home. Back pain, social stress, relationship patience issues, and student confusion over exams are indicated.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 9

Cancer

With the Moon in the 7th house, arguments with a business partner are possible. You may plan investments in mutual funds, the profit market, or property. Learning new technology can bring big orders. Follow your boss’s instructions carefully. Unemployed individuals may see job hope after struggle. Family seeks your opinion. Behavior and expenses stay balanced in relationships. Students face challenges.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 4.

Leo

With the Moon in the 6th house, relief from physical ailments is indicated. Handle financial documents carefully and avoid delays in renewals. At work, your knowledge will help solve problems, but stay away from office politics. Professional help supports social and political matters. Discussions with partners may arise. Family happiness increases. Youth enjoy leisure. Some career worries persist for students and artists.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 1.

Virgo

With the Moon in the 5th house, students benefit by changing study methods. Finalizing business deals will be challenging. Business owners should motivate staff with bonuses. Success comes through hard work, not luck. Jobholders may struggle to resolve office issues. Seasonal changes may affect health. Harshan Yoga reduces property-related stress. Relationships improve through understanding. Competitive exams pose hurdles.

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 3.

Libra

With the Moon in the 4th house, property disputes may arise. Unnecessary expenses create financial pressure. Overthinking can delay business decisions. Be cautious of rivals at work. Employees may face conflicts with coworkers, so focus on duties. Social and political life remains hectic. Meditation helps sportspersons improve health. Family harmony needs ego control. Trust issues affect relationships. Students should focus on studies.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 7.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 3rd house, maintain coordination with relatives. Property-related matters progress, and stuck payments may be recovered. Hard work brings business profits. Harshan Yoga supports workplace success. Employees feel confident but should recheck work. Digestive issues may trouble you. Religious activities occur at home. Relationship misunderstandings clear. Students focus on revision after exam dates.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 1.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the 2nd house, financial obstacles may arise. Harshan Yoga supports purchasing new business equipment. Market understanding boosts business growth. Work challenges will be overcome steadily. Employees may receive new responsibilities and respect. Youth see endings and fresh beginnings. Property division may occur in family presence. Festive shopping with partners is likely. Students feel confident about results.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Unlucky Number: 4.

Capricorn

With the Moon in your sign, an unexplained fear may linger. Harshan Yoga helps businesspersons strengthen market control and resolve financial matters wisely. Reduced workload improves office performance and appreciation. Employees must keep trying to achieve success. You engage in favorite activities socially. Trust within family is essential. Relationship efforts succeed. Sportspersons focus intensely on fitness.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 8.

Aquarius

With the Moon in the 12th house, you may learn new legal complexities. Court-related business matters may not favor you. Maintain social reputation in trade. Beware of betrayal at work. Employees may think about job change but should wait for better options. Anger can disturb family peace. Health issues like infection may arise. Social posts need caution. Students struggle with some topics.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 4.

Pisces

With the Moon in the 11th house, you remain dutiful and responsible. Harshan Yoga brings business progress and financial gains. Short business travel is possible. Desired workplace transfer brings happiness. Employees receive guidance from seniors. Youth should balance heart and mind. Family pilgrimage plans form. Romance dominates relationships. Laziness may cause social issues. Sportspersons face opposition hurdles.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 8.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]