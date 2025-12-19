Aries

With the Moon in the 9th house, spiritual knowledge will increase. Unemployed individuals may find relief, and those who applied for jobs could get selected. At work, you may play an important role in resolving disputes with fairness. Businesspersons should avoid new investments for now but travel may bring big orders. Romance, family happiness, and good health are indicated.

Lucky color: Pink

Lucky number: 2

Unlucky number: 5.

Taurus

With the Moon in the 8th house, differences may arise in the paternal family. Anger and stubbornness at work can cause trouble. Extra workload is possible due to colleagues’ leave. Partnership business may face misunderstandings and foreign deals could be delayed. Focus on studies, mend family relations, help others if possible, and take care of diet to strengthen immunity.

Lucky color: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Unlucky number: 7

Gemini

With the Moon in the 7th house, partnership business will be profitable. Employed individuals may get a desired transfer and workplace politics could be exposed, bringing relief. Avoid hasty big investments. Proper planning will ensure business success. Students should work hard instead of just dreaming. Family travel is likely and marriage proposals for children may come.

Lucky color: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Unlucky number: 1.

Cancer

With the Moon in the 6th house, relief from old illnesses is indicated. Both employed and unemployed people may get opportunities from big companies. Helping coworkers will bring appreciation. Business expansion should be planned but implemented after January 14. Avoid ego in success. Students and artists will achieve success, sportspersons may travel, and family prestige will rise.

Lucky color: Off-white

Lucky number: 6

Unlucky number: 8.

Leo

With the Moon in the 5th house, sudden financial gains may get delayed. Work pressure will remain high, especially till noon. Avoid heavy investments and focus on clearing old stock and debts. Students may plan outings after exams. Political recognition is possible. Love life will be joyful, but auspicious family events should be postponed due to Malmas.

Lucky color: Red

Lucky number: 9

Unlucky number: 3.

Virgo

With the Moon in the 4th house, property-related disputes with mother are possible. Workload will increase, but efforts will not go in vain. Stay alert at the workplace to avoid deception. Businesspersons should avoid haste and partnership losses may affect morale. Control emotions, as distractions can mislead. Personal time with partner may reduce due to work pressure.

Lucky color: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Unlucky number: 6.

Libra

With the Moon in the 3rd house, courage and confidence will increase. Important office decisions may be challenging, so avoid haste. Hard work will eventually bring success. Business expansion through foreign contracts is likely, and partnership efforts will be rewarded. Romantic outings are possible. Sportspersons will stay active, and political misunderstandings may resolve.

Lucky color: Brown

Lucky number: 2

Unlucky number: 4.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 2nd house, financial strength will improve. Gift something useful to colleagues on special occasions. Transfer wishes of employed people may come true. Family support will boost business profits, especially online ventures. Students should stay focused on studies. Sportspersons will get coach support. Romance brings gifts and new love chapters may begin.

Lucky color: Black

Lucky number: 7

Unlucky number: 1.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in your sign, confidence will rise. Work and projects need dedicated effort and presentation skills. Business promotion should be aggressive, without losing morale due to competition. Technical and medical students will have a good weekend. Improve behavior to avoid losing close ones. Travel plans may form, family bonds will strengthen, especially with father figures.

Lucky color: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Unlucky number: 2.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 12th house, new connections may face obstacles. Try to understand seniors’ expectations at work. Avoid negativity and mental stress. Business relocation is possible, affecting finances. Labor-related issues may arise. Students must stay focused. Property disputes may cause family tension, so control anger. Meditation is advised for balance.

Lucky color: White

Lucky number: 7

Unlucky number: 4.

Aquarius

With the Moon in the 11th house, fulfilling responsibilities will bring respect and financial gains. Workplace performance will improve and good news is likely. Control unnecessary expenses. Business deals require caution to avoid losses. New ventures can be planned but not launched yet. Confidence will boost sports success. Romance and family harmony will prevail.

Lucky color: Sky Blue

Lucky number: 3

Unlucky number: 5.

Pisces

With the Moon in the 10th house, job profile changes will be beneficial. Sudden work-related travel is possible. Colleagues will support projects. Ongoing business efforts will succeed, and innovative ideas should be explored carefully. Avoid bad company. Focus on savings and control expenses. Working women may face hormonal issues causing mood swings.

Lucky color: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Unlucky number: 6.

