Horoscope Tomorrow, Wednesday December 18, 2025: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Big decisions or emotional moments today? Your December 18, 2025 horoscope reveals love, career, money and health predictions for all 12 zodiac signs.

By : Pt. Suresh Shrimali | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (December 18) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in the 8th house, you may receive unpleasant news from your maternal relatives. Industrial business may suffer due to manpower shortages, causing delays in order completion. Small traders should strictly follow government rules to avoid penalties. Employed people must be careful about reputation, relationships, speech, family property disputes, health, travel plans, and academic challenges.

  • Lucky color: Golden
  • Lucky number: 8
  • Unlucky number: 5.

Taurus:

With the Moon in the 7th house, business momentum will increase. You may consider a gold loan to cover losses, and business changes can bring profit. Employees will work stress-free and see career stability. Social recognition, romantic harmony, religious activities with family, and better student performance are indicated. Youngsters may feel inspired by wise individuals.

  • Lucky color: Sky Blue
  • Lucky number: 2
  • Unlucky number: 5.

Gemini:

With the Moon in the 6th house, mental stress will reduce. Business gains are indicated, especially through online ventures despite obstacles. Auspicious yogas may bring a joining letter from a multinational company. Pending office work should be completed. Family disputes may resolve, social fame can rise, relationships remain pleasant, and students must work hard to succeed.

  • Lucky color: Brown
  • Lucky number: 9
  • Unlucky number: 3.

Cancer:

With the Moon in the 5th house, students will see improvement in studies. Auspicious yogas support new orders in scrap gold business. Business reputation will strengthen through good behavior. Employees will feel energetic and confident. Family elders’ advice proves beneficial, relationships improve socially and politically, and emotional bonding deepens. Some travel-related business issues may arise.

  • Lucky color: Yellow
  • Lucky number: 1
  • Unlucky number: 7.

Leo:

With the Moon in the 4th house, property matters may resolve. Business changes before the new year can increase expenses. Financial dealings need caution. At work, control anger and clear doubts with seniors. Family disputes, health issues like cold or fever, travel risks, relationship misunderstandings, and student struggles are possible. Patience and discipline are required throughout the day.

  • Lucky color: Purple
  • Lucky number: 1
  • Unlucky number: 3.

Virgo:

With the Moon in the 3rd house, support from friends is likely. Traders should avoid overstocking to prevent losses. Employees may get growth opportunities, promotions, or transfers due to favorable yogas. Family conflicts will ease, social connections strengthen, and romance flourishes. Health issues related to back or chest may trouble you, so remain cautious and balanced.

  • Lucky color: Cream
  • Lucky number: 5
  • Unlucky number: 7.

Libra:

With the Moon in the 2nd house, financial investments may bring gains. Business success will come through team management, though partnership decisions may feel confusing. Employees may achieve promotion and overcome challenges wisely. Family gatherings, emotional bonding with relatives, romantic peace, short trips with friends, and relief in foreign study documentation are indicated.

  • Lucky color: Green
  • Lucky number: 8
  • Unlucky number: 2.

Scorpio:

With the Moon in your sign, restlessness and sadness may dominate your mood. However, auspicious yogas bring fresh orders in garment and readymade businesses. Career decisions can be resolved wisely. Social interactions with influential people increase confidence. Family time feels fulfilling, students start well, and youngsters handle responsibilities effectively with elder support. Humility is advised at work.

  • Lucky color: Off-white
  • Lucky number: 1
  • Unlucky number: 4.

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 12th house, learn to handle legal complexities carefully. Business may suffer due to pricing and quality issues, so avoid arguments with customers. Workplace debates can harm your image, and meetings need preparation. Family health concerns, joint pain, relationship promises unfulfilled, social obstacles, and academic struggles may arise. Stay calm and organized throughout the day.

  • Lucky color: Pink
  • Lucky number: 5
  • Unlucky number: 3.

Capricorn:

With the Moon in the 11th house, good news from an elder sibling is likely. Business revenue may increase as market value rises. Employees may see income growth or part-time opportunities. Family matters will be handled with strength, while social restraint and controlled expenses are advised. Students succeed through effort, relationships remain positive, and safe driving is essential.

  • Lucky color: White
  • Lucky number: 9
  • Unlucky number: 7.

Aquarius:

With the Moon in the 10th house, enthusiasm and drive toward work will be high. Business stability improves, and social media promotion opportunities may arise. Leadership skills shine at the workplace. Family will notice positive behavioral changes. Relationship efforts succeed, students benefit from yoga and meditation, and social-political initiatives bring success. Express thoughts openly for emotional balance.

  • Lucky color: Silver
  • Lucky number: 6
  • Unlucky number: 4.

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 9th house, your social life remains active and pleasant. Business decisions should be self-driven, especially in transport and logistics. Hard work at the workplace will pay off. Spiritual inclination increases, relationships enjoy leisure activities, communication enhances social reach, students overcome difficulties, and health improves through disciplined diet and nutrition planning. Confidence and clarity support overall progress.

  • Lucky color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky number: 1
  • Unlucky number: 4.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
