Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCapricorn Daily Horoscope (07 August, 2025): Career Boost And Financial Gains Indicated

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (07 August, 2025): Career Boost And Financial Gains Indicated

Positive changes in career, stable finances, and improved health habits highlight the day. Peaceful family environment and new opportunities are on the horizon.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)

Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (August 07):

You may notice a significant improvement in your overall circumstances, especially in your professional life. A shift in your job or a decision to pursue a new opportunity could bring rewarding results. There’s a strong possibility of success in your career transition, accompanied by a noticeable salary increment. These developments will help bring balance and strength to your financial position, making it easier to plan for future goals or manage current expenses efficiently.

On the personal front, a chance to attend a family gathering will uplift your spirits and reinforce emotional bonds. Your domestic life is expected to remain peaceful and supportive. Teaming up with your spouse to manage household responsibilities will not only strengthen your relationship but also create a harmonious environment at home. Those involved in business can expect positive developments or potential growth opportunities.

Health-wise, maintaining a disciplined daily routine and focusing on a nutritious diet will help you experience greater vitality. A conscious effort to take care of your body and mind will bring lasting benefits. This is a good phase to invest in yourself through better lifestyle choices and responsible decision-making in both professional and personal spheres.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 06 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn Zodiac Sign Horoscopes Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over ‘Continued Purchase Of Russian Oil’
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over ‘Continued Purchase Of Russian Oil’
INDIA AT 2047
Modi's Possible China Trip For SCO Summit: Symbolism, Strategy, And A Message To The West
Modi's Possible China Trip For SCO Summit: Symbolism, Strategy, And A Message To The West
India
‘Rs 1,500 Crore Spent On Ministries' Rent’: PM Modi On Need For Kartavya Bhavan, Invokes Bhagavad Gita
‘Rs 1,500 Crore Spent On Ministries' Rent’: PM Modi On Need For Kartavya Bhavan, Invokes Bhagavad Gita
India
PM Modi To Visit China For SCO Summit, First Trip Since 2020 Galwan Clash: Report
PM Modi To Visit China For SCO Summit, First Trip Since 2020 Galwan Clash: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget