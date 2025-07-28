Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Capricorn Daily Horoscope (29 July, 2025): Unexpected Challenges And Conflicts Ahead

Be wary of arguments, property disputes, and health issues in the coming days. Learn how to manage stress and avoid losses in business or job. Tips to stay emotionally and physically safe.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 08:00 PM (IST)

Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (July 29):

During this phase, you may find yourself entangled in unnecessary chaos, running around without any meaningful outcomes. Situations may arise that test your patience and composure, particularly in the form of arguments or unexpected conflicts. Be careful while engaging with others, as opposition forces or colleagues may attempt to create misunderstandings or trap you in petty disputes.

There could also be emotional strain within the family, especially around matters of ancestral property, leading to tension among relatives or siblings. Workplace professionals may face disagreements with their partners or colleagues, possibly resulting in delays or setbacks in joint projects. For business owners, this time could bring financial losses if decisions are made impulsively or without proper assessment.

Take special care of your health, as minor issues may escalate if neglected. Physical exhaustion or stress-related discomfort is possible. If you're travelling or using a vehicle, drive carefully and avoid risky situations.

Overall, this is a period to move cautiously, stay mindful, and avoid unnecessary confrontations. Focus on maintaining your inner calm, double-check legal matters, and stay grounded while navigating personal or professional turbulence.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 28 Jul 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
