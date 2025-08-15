The pace of business may feel slower than expected, leading to moments of restlessness and concern. Instead of letting this phase overwhelm you, consider seeking valuable advice from an experienced elder, especially a father figure. Implementing strategic changes based on their insights can help strengthen your position and open new avenues for growth. Even small adjustments in operations or approach can have a positive long-term impact.

In your professional environment, certain challenges may test your patience. There is also a possibility of friction with your partner, particularly over work-related issues. Avoid letting minor disagreements escalate into major disputes. Instead, focus on listening, understanding, and finding solutions together. If your partner seems upset, take the initiative to bridge the gap with calm words and thoughtful gestures.

This period could also be an opportunity to experiment with fresh ideas in your work, bringing a sense of renewal and motivation. However, be prepared for a few uncomfortable conversations, especially in the evening, as someone may express themselves harshly. Maintaining composure will not only protect your peace of mind but also ensure your plans remain on track. Patience, adaptability, and diplomacy will be your strongest assets now.