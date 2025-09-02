For Capricorn individuals, this period unfolds with a blend of responsibilities and opportunities, requiring both patience and awareness. Family obligations may demand extra effort, and fulfilling these responsibilities will bring satisfaction despite the workload. If traveling outside the home, it is advised to stay mindful of personal belongings, particularly your mobile phone, to avoid inconvenience.

On the personal front, small but meaningful activities like shopping with your partner may bring joy. Ensuring you carry essentials such as an ATM card will help avoid unnecessary stress and keep plans smooth. At the same time, caution is necessary in social interactions. Engaging in needless conversations could lead to misunderstandings, and a minor dispute with a neighbor over trivial matters cannot be ruled out. Practicing restraint will help maintain harmony.

For those aspiring to start their own firm or business venture, support from elder siblings may prove valuable. Their guidance and cooperation can lay the foundation for future success, turning ambitions into reality. To strengthen inner confidence and attract positivity, offering gram-flour sweets (laddus) to Lord Hanuman is considered auspicious. This simple act of devotion is believed to enhance courage, bringing steadiness and clarity to your endeavors.