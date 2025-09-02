Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAstroCapricorn Daily Horoscope (03 September, 2025): Caution In Relations And Support For New Ventures

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (03 September, 2025): Caution In Relations And Support For New Ventures

Capricorn natives face steady progress with added responsibilities, while family support and mindful actions guide them toward confidence.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (September 03):

For Capricorn individuals, this period unfolds with a blend of responsibilities and opportunities, requiring both patience and awareness. Family obligations may demand extra effort, and fulfilling these responsibilities will bring satisfaction despite the workload. If traveling outside the home, it is advised to stay mindful of personal belongings, particularly your mobile phone, to avoid inconvenience.

On the personal front, small but meaningful activities like shopping with your partner may bring joy. Ensuring you carry essentials such as an ATM card will help avoid unnecessary stress and keep plans smooth. At the same time, caution is necessary in social interactions. Engaging in needless conversations could lead to misunderstandings, and a minor dispute with a neighbor over trivial matters cannot be ruled out. Practicing restraint will help maintain harmony.

For those aspiring to start their own firm or business venture, support from elder siblings may prove valuable. Their guidance and cooperation can lay the foundation for future success, turning ambitions into reality. To strengthen inner confidence and attract positivity, offering gram-flour sweets (laddus) to Lord Hanuman is considered auspicious. This simple act of devotion is believed to enhance courage, bringing steadiness and clarity to your endeavors.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
