Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saturn retrograde begins July 27th, affecting all zodiac signs.

This period extends until December 2026, testing patience and composure.

Avoid hasty ventures, disputes, negative emotions, and neglecting health.

Focus on self-reflection, integrity, helping others, and spiritual practices.

Saturn will be retrograde from July 27th. For 138 days, Saturn's retrograde motion will disrupt the lives of all 12 zodiac signs. If you are experiencing Sade Sati or Dhaiyya during Saturn's retrograde period, its effects may be more pronounced. Currently, Saturn's Sade Sati is affecting Aquarius, Pisces, and Aries, while Dhaiyya is affecting Leo and Sagittarius. Saturn's retrograde period can be testing, but maintaining patience, composure, and a positive outlook will make it easier to face difficult situations. Saturn will remain retrograde until December 11, 2026. Here are some dos and don'ts to avoid Saturn's ill effects.

What Should Not Be Done During Saturn Retrograde?

Don't Jump Into New Ventures - think carefully before entering into a new business, major investment, partnership, or important agreement. A hasty decision could prove challenging later.

Avoid Disputes - Avoid unnecessary arguments, fights, or escalating court cases. If a case is already ongoing, proceed with patience and legal advice.

Avoid Ego And Negative Emotions - Saturn is considered the planet of action and justice, hence do not lie, cheat, be jealous, interfere in others' work, or harm others physically, mentally or financially for your own benefit.

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Neglecting Your Health Can Prove Costly - Don't take even small signals from your body lightly. If any problem persists for a long time, get a medical checkup done.

Don't Ignore Rules - Be honest in your work, social life, and family. Negligence or shirking responsibilities can be detrimental. Don't violate rules.

What Should Be Done During Saturn Retrograde?

This is the time to honestly examine your shortcomings, bad habits, and behaviour. Resolve to improve them.

Waking up on time, following a regular routine, completing your tasks with hard work and honesty is considered to please Shani.

Help the needy. Donating sesame oil, black gram, black clothes, barley, etc. is considered auspicious. Selfless acts reduce the inauspicious effects of Saturn

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Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, chanting the seed mantra of Shanidev, or reciting the Shani Stotra on Tuesdays and Saturdays is considered auspicious. This increases mental strength and reduces negativity.

Maintain confidence and do not let disappointment overwhelm you.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]