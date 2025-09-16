Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aquarius Daily Horoscope (17 September, 2025): Mixed Emotions Surface As Support In Business Balances Family Strain

Aquarius Daily Horoscope (17 September, 2025): Mixed Emotions Surface As Support In Business Balances Family Strain

Emotional challenges test patience while business gains and partnerships offer strength, even as property disputes disturb peace.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 08:20 PM (IST)

Aquarius Horoscope: Welcome to the future, Aquarius! Your sign is all about innovation, individuality, and humanitarian pursuits. Aquarians are unique and there is no one quite like you, and because each is so incredibly individual, it can be tough to describe them as a group. Your horoscope encourages you to embrace your unique perspective, foster change, and contribute to a better world. 

Aquarius Daily Horoscope (September 17)

Emotions run high, with certain behaviours or misunderstandings from close ones. This will create a bit of distress for you. At times, false accusations or unfair judgements may affect your confidence as well as your reputation. Handling these challenges with composure and resilience becomes vital in maintaining inner balance.

Amid these strains, business and professional life offer a more supportive environment. Assistance from friends, colleagues, or partners strengthens ventures, creating opportunities for profits and stability. This backing helps counterbalance the emotional turbulence, reminding us of the importance of trusted relationships outside the home.

In family matters, disagreements linked to property or assets may disturb peace and harmony. Such disputes, if unresolved, can create prolonged tension. Patience, negotiation, and fair dialogue serve as the best tools to avoid further complications.

Though the heart feels heavy at times, the presence of encouragement in professional life offers reassurance. Embracing the support provided by trustworthy individuals allows progress to continue, even when personal situations seem unsettled. This combination of trials and support underscores the need for balance between patience, trust, and diplomacy.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
