HomeAstroABP Live Astro Analysis | Border 2 Release Day Panchang Predicts Sunny Deol’s Mega Hit, Will It Break Gadar 2 Records?

ABP Live Astro Analysis | Border 2 Release Day Panchang Predicts Sunny Deol’s Mega Hit, Will It Break Gadar 2 Records?

ABP Live Astro Analysis | Astrological charts and Panchang on Border 2’s release day indicate massive box office success for Sunny Deol’s war epic.

By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In astrology, the success of any major artistic or financial venture is deeply linked to its muhurat. Border 2’s release day Panchang appears remarkably auspicious.

The film releases on Shukla Paksha Panchami, a tithi known as Lakshmi Prada, associated with prosperity, commercial success, and sustained financial growth. This phase remains active till late night, indicating a steadily rising earnings trajectory rather than a short-lived opening.

Until mid-afternoon, the Moon transits Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and grandeur, ideal for large-scale cinema. Post that, Uttara Bhadrapada, ruled by Saturn, takes over. Saturn governs the masses, suggesting strong public acceptance and long-term audience engagement, particularly after the initial shows.

Adding to this is Parigh Yog, active till late afternoon. Symbolically associated with removing obstacles, this yog aligns perfectly with the film’s war narrative, amplifying themes of victory and resistance against adversaries.

Planetary Convergence And War Film Energy

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

A powerful planetary gathering forms in Capricorn, involving the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars. For a war-based film, Mars, the planet of courage, warfare, and valour, plays a critical role. Its strength enhances the realism and intensity of battle sequences.

The Sun adds authority and national pride, while Venus balances aggression with cinematic elegance and emotional appeal. This combination reflects a harmonious blend of patriotism, spectacle, and storytelling.

Saturn’s placement further extends the film’s reach beyond urban centres, deep into India’s heartland. As the planet of the masses, Saturn suggests that Border 2’s popularity could remain intact for four to five weeks, sustaining its box office momentum.

Muhurat Timing And Astrological Safeguards

While the day included certain inauspicious intervals, the planetary timing worked decisively in the film’s favour.

Key shows coincided with Abhijit Muhurat, widely regarded as a Victory Muhurat capable of neutralising negative influences. This timing is known to ensure success even under challenging astrological conditions.

Although Rahu Kaal and Kulik Kaal prevailed during the morning hours, possibly reflecting mixed early reactions or minor technical issues—the situation improved significantly post-afternoon as lunar strength increased. Strong Chandra Bal for multiple zodiac signs ensured rising audience approval and positive word-of-mouth.

Moon Transit And Emotional Impact Of The Film

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The Moon’s transition from Aquarius to Pisces on release day holds deep emotional significance. Aquarius stabilises foundations, while Pisces heightens sensitivity and emotional resonance.

Astrologically, this indicates that Border 2’s second half and climax are likely to strike a deep emotional chord with viewers. This emotional engagement could elevate the film beyond entertainment, transforming it into a shared national sentiment.

Box Office Forecast Based On Astrology

Astrological indicators point towards an extraordinary commercial run:

The strong Mars influence suggests a Day 1 net collection between ₹38–42 crore. With Republic Day falling within the opening weekend, the film stands to benefit from the extended holiday window, potentially crossing ₹150 crore within the first four days.

The presence of Bava and Balava Karan further strengthens predictions of long-term success, indicating that Border 2 could comfortably enter the ₹500 crore club, positioning itself as an all-time blockbuster.

Regional Impact And Audience Support

Directional astrology shows Disha Shool in the West, favouring exceptional performance in North and East India, including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. Southern regions are also expected to respond positively, driven by Sunny Deol’s legacy and Diljit Dosanjh’s strong fan base.

Favourable Tara Bal across Purva and Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatras suggests sustained positive audience sentiment and organic publicity.

Conclusion: Stars Align For A Historic Run

From Panchang to planetary placements, every astrological sign points towards Border 2 enjoying exceptional fortune. Mars fuels bravery, Saturn ensures mass support, and Jupiter expands success. According to astrological analysis, Border 2 possesses all the cosmic ingredients needed to emerge as 2026’s biggest cinematic triumph.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the astrological significance of Border 2's release date?

The film releases on Shukla Paksha Panchami, a tithi known as Lakshmi Prada, which is associated with prosperity and commercial success. This auspicious timing is believed to contribute to the film's financial growth.

How do the planetary placements affect Border 2's war narrative?

Mars, the planet of courage and warfare, is strong, enhancing the realism of battle sequences. The Sun adds authority and national pride, while Venus balances aggression with cinematic elegance.

What is the predicted box office performance of Border 2 based on astrology?

Astrological indicators suggest a strong Day 1 collection and potential to cross ₹150 crore within the first four days. The film is also predicted to comfortably enter the ₹500 crore club.

Which regions are expected to show exceptional performance for Border 2?

Directional astrology favors exceptional performance in North and East India, including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. Southern regions are also expected to respond positively.

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a senior Vedic astrologer, media strategist, and digital content expert with over 25 years of experience in astrology, spirituality, and digital journalism. He writes for ABP Live and currently leads its Astro and Religion sections, interpreting planetary movements through the lens of modern life. An alumnus of IIMC, New Delhi, he has also served as an astrology consultant with platforms like AstroSage and Astrotalk. He is known for several high-profile predictions that later proved accurate across politics, entertainment, sports, and public policy.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
