Vegetarian Passenger Chokes To Death Mid-Air After Being Asked To 'Eat Around' Meat 

An 85-year-old cardiologist from Southern California died mid-flight after allegedly choking on food served to him on a Qatar Airways flight from Los Angeles to Sri Lanka, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by his family.

The deceased, identified as Dr Asoka Jayaweera, was a strict vegetarian and had pre-ordered a vegetarian meal, The Independent reported. However, flight attendants reportedly told him that no vegetarian options were left and advised him to “eat around” the meat in a regular meal.

While attempting to do so, Jayaweera began choking and lost consciousness. The crew tried to assist and sought guidance from MedAire, a service that provides emergency medical advice to airlines. His oxygen levels reportedly fell to 69 per cent during the episode.

Pilot Refused Emergency Landing

Despite his condition, the complaint alleges the pilot refused to make an emergency landing, claiming the aircraft was flying over the Arctic Circle. However, Jayaweera’s family contends the plane was actually over the US Midwest, making diversion possible.

When the aircraft finally landed in Edinburgh, Scotland, Jayaweera had been unconscious for over three hours. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead, with doctors citing aspiration pneumonia caused by inhaling food into the lungs.

His son, Surya Jayaweera, has filed a lawsuit in a California court accusing Qatar Airways of negligence and misrepresentation. The airline has not yet commented on the allegations.