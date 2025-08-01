Terrifying Swing Collapse At Saudi Park Caught On Camera, 23 Injured: VIDEO

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingTerrifying Swing Collapse At Saudi Park Caught On Camera, 23 Injured: VIDEO

A terrifying moment of a 360-degree swing collapsing at Saudi Arabia's Green Mountain Park was caught on camera.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 04:45 PM (IST)

We've all had this childhood fear: what if the swing breaks? At a park in Saudi Arabia, that nightmare actually came true. The shocking incident unfolded at Green Mountain Park in the Al Hada mountain resort city, where a thrill ride known as the '360-degree swing' suddenly collapsed mid-air. A disturbing video of the accident is now going viral on social media, and it's the kind that makes your stomach drop just watching it.

In the clip, the giant rotating swing is seen operating normally, with people enjoying the ride. Then, without warning, the main central pillar snaps in half. Chaos follows. The swing’s massive upper structure crashes down, sending riders hurtling downwards despite being strapped in.

At least 23 people were injured, according to Khaleej Times. Eyewitnesses say the pole broke with such force that even riders on the opposite side were jolted and hurt. Some were flung from the ride entirely and suffered additional injuries.

Emergency teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. The ride has been shut down, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine what caused the mechanical failure. A full safety audit of the entire amusement park is now underway.

The viral video was shared by the page @MiddleEast_24 on X, sparking outrage online. Many users slammed the park staff for negligence. "So many lives were put at risk because of carelessness,” wrote one user. Another commented, “This is the day childhood fears came true." A third added, "They’re lucky the ride didn't flip over completely."

Another said, "There are probably fatalities... No amount of security measures can protect people against the impact of several tons of weight."

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Viral Video Trending News Saudi Arabia News
