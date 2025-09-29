'Everyone's Mother Dies': Bank Official's Reply To Junior Asking For Leave Goes Viral

A screenshot of an internal email accusing a senior UCO Bank official of abusive and inhumane conduct has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism.

The email, addressed to the bank’s top management, carried the subject line: "Complaint Regarding Inhuman and Toxic Behaviour by Zonal Head, Chennai – Request for Immediate Action."

Mother died? -- ‘Everyone’s mother dies, don’t be dramatic.’



Child in ICU? --‘Are you a doctor? Go to office or LWP.’



Wife hospitalized? --‘You are useless.’,



This is how @UCOBank’s Zonal Head treats his own officers. Not leadership, but barbaric dictatorship. Shame on this… pic.twitter.com/U0TwJIASqX — Venkatesh Alla (@venkat_fin9) September 28, 2025

According to the complaint, RS Ajith, Zonal Head of the Chennai Zone, is accused of fostering an atmosphere of “fear and oppression,” treating officers "more like subordinates" than professionals. The email described him as “dictatorial, abusive, and insensitive” and cited several instances where employees’ leave requests were allegedly denied despite urgent personal emergencies.

Bank Official Accused Of Multiple Cases

The complaint highlighted multiple cases. When a branch head’s mother was in the ICU, the official reportedly asked for confirmation of return dates before approving leave. In another instance, after a branch head lost his mother, Ajith allegedly remarked, “Everyone’s mother dies. Don’t be dramatic, be practical. Join immediately, or I will mark LWP,” and later issued a formal letter against the officer.

Other allegations include dismissive remarks when a branch head’s one-year-old daughter was hospitalised and when an officer’s wife required emergency care, with the official reportedly prioritising office attendance over family emergencies.

The viral post has ignited outrage online, with users condemning the alleged behaviour as cruel and unacceptable. One post stated, “Discipline without humanity is decay. Rules can govern leave; they cannot excuse cruelty.” Another described the treatment of employees as “barbaric dictatorship,” tagging regulatory authorities, including the Reserve Bank of India, the Department of Financial Services, and the Ministry of Finance, calling for swift action.

As of now, UCO Bank and its Chennai zonal office have not issued an official response to the allegations.