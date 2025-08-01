'Dogesh Bro' In Car Driver's Seat Blocks Mumbai Traffic In Lokhandwala, Sparks Meme Fest: Video

In a plot twist straight out of a canine caper film, Mumbai's famed traffic gridlock recently got upstaged by… a dog behind the wheel. Not just any dog, mind you — a stoic Siberian Husky found calmly occupying the driver's seat of a red hatchback, smack in the centre of Lokhandwala Main Market's busiest lane.

The mayhem kicked off on what should have been an unremarkable day, but city dwellers double-tapped their way into viral history when they spotted a husky looking utterly unfazed at the controls of a car that had created a traffic jam long enough to make even Mumbaikars lose faith in their Google Maps ETAs. The car's owner was nowhere to be found (and is still shrouded in digital mystery, thanks to a strategically blurred number plate), while the pup sat with an air of "I've trained for this moment my whole life" — or perhaps just waiting for a treat delivery.

The moment couldn't have come at a more opportune and meme-worthy time as the Bihar administration recently granted residential status to "Dog Babu", following which "Dogesh Babu", too, applied for the same.

As bystanders peered through the car window, a mixture of disbelief, memes flooded social media timelines. "Dogesh bro ghoomne nikle hai," quipped one Instagram user, capturing the overwhelming consensus that the four-legged 'driver' had simply decided to take a spontaneous spin — or maybe just got left 'in charge' while its human ran errands.

Traffic jam in #Mumbai? Turns out the driver was… a Husky! @Lokhandwalalocals were stunned to see a dog calmly at the wheel, sparking outrage over pet negligence. Cute? Yes. Safe? Absolutely not.#Mumbai #Viral #Pets #zaanvar #zaanvartailtalks pic.twitter.com/1U82oXY3vn — Zaanvar Tailtalks (@Zaanvar142085) August 1, 2025

Naturally, the internet erupted. Comments swung between coos over the cute would-be chauffeur, outrage at the irresponsible parking, and dire warnings about leaving pets inside locked vehicles. "The dog's in the driver's seat and the human's rotting like a stray in the street — evolution hit reverse today," snarked one critic, while another pleaded, "What a cutie pie! But this is so dangerous—leaving him alone in the car like that."

Some blamed the traffic police: "Sadly, this is the state of the entire Mumbai. People just park anywhere, leaving very less space to drive. Suddenly, there’s traffic everywhere from the last 1-2 years because of this. No action is being taken by the traffic police."

Some suggested Mumbai's traffic police should slap a fine on the owner via the infamous Mumbai Traffic App and, perhaps, toss in a driving test for the dog, just in case. Others, feeding the city's affable sense of irony, remarked that the husky seemed less phased by the commotion than most Mumbaikars stuck in yet another midday jam.