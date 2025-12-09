'This Is Not Airplane': Bengaluru Cab Driver’s Sarcastic Reply After Rider’s Query Goes Viral

A routine message sent by a Bengaluru commuter to confirm a cab booking has exploded into a viral moment online after the driver responded with an unexpectedly sharp remark. The simple query—“are you coming?”—triggered the response “This is not airplane” before the driver swiftly cancelled the ride, leaving the passenger startled and amused.

The user shared the exchange on Reddit, noting that they typically send a confirmation message to drivers to avoid long waits. As they explained in the caption: “Well booked a cab and drop him a note ‘re you coming.’ The reply I got, ‘if it is urgent book another. This is not airplane.’ And then he cancelled it. I drop this message to all my trips just get confirmation—this didn’t go well!”

Reddit Reacts: Humor, Relatability and 4,000 Upvotes

The post quickly gained traction on r/Bengaluru, drawing thousands of upvotes and turning the simple interaction into a community-wide conversation. Many users found the humour in the situation, while others reflected on the often-tense interactions that define the city’s daily cab experience.

One commenter recalled a similar moment, writing: “I called the Uber driver as the app showed no movement. He said in a harsh tone, ‘I’m coming, this is not a helicopter.’ I replied, ‘Oh thank God, I thought I booked a helicopter.’”

Traffic Woes Fuel the Sarcasm

Bengaluru’s infamous traffic also became a recurring theme in the discussion. The city’s gridlock, often the butt of local jokes, inspired users to share their own frustrations.

One user quipped: “Travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad by plane is faster than travelling 10 km in Bengaluru by cab.”

The remark resonated widely, underscoring how congestion has shaped the city’s commuter culture—and its sense of humour.

Driver-Passenger Tensions Come to the Fore

Beyond the jokes, the thread highlighted deeper issues in the cab ecosystem. Some users pointed to the strained relationship between riders and drivers, shaped by low pay, long hours, and high expectations.

A commuter recounted their own disappointing ride: “I tried talking to my Rapido driver in broken Kannada. He smiled and replied to all my conversations. At the end of the ride, after I paid, right in front of me, he marked my rating one star and left.”

While the original incident was brief, its ripple effect online has sparked a broader conversation about commuting in India’s tech capital—where a simple message can turn into a viral snapshot of the city’s unique blend of chaos and charm.