Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By Sandeep Khuperkar

Insurance fraud has long been one of the industry’s toughest challenges. False claims, forged documents, and hidden patterns of collusion cost insurers billions each year. The real casualty, however, is not only balance sheets, it is the genuine policyholder whose premiums rise and whose legitimate claims are delayed.



Until recently, most anti-fraud measures were reactive: rules engines, statistical checks, and human audits conducted only after the damage was done. Generative AI (GenAI) has begun to change that equation. By parsing complex documents, spotting inconsistencies in medical or claims records, and summarising vast case files in seconds, GenAI gives investigators sharper tools to uncover fraud early.



But there is a deeper shift underway. Fraud detection is not solved by clever summaries alone. The future belongs to Agentic AI systems that don’t just generate content but take responsibility for orchestrating actions across the entire fraud detection lifecycle.

From Insight to Action

Consider the typical claims journey. Today, a GenAI model may highlight that a medical bill looks suspicious. Valuable, yes, but a person must still verify the data, cross-check with historical claims, and route the case for investigation. This is where Agentic AI steps in.

An AI agent, governed and supervised by humans, can take the flagged claim, automatically match it with external fraud databases, compare it against policyholder history, and escalate the case if anomalies persist. The agent doesn’t stop at detection; it initiates the workflow, significantly shortening investigation cycles and ensuring potential fraud doesn’t slip through the cracks.



The customer benefits directly: Genuine claims move faster because human investigators spend less time chasing false leads, and the insurer benefits because fraud rings are disrupted earlier.

Building Trust Through Transparency

In financial services, trust is as important as accuracy. A black-box AI that labels a claim “fraudulent” without explanation will not pass regulatory or ethical scrutiny. Agentic AI, when built on enterprise platforms with explainability and traceability embedded, provides the much-needed transparency.

Every action why a claim was flagged, which databases were checked, and how the final recommendation was made, is logged and auditable. Customers gain confidence that their claims are being handled fairly. Regulators see that fraud prevention is done responsibly, with humans firmly in the loop to oversee and intervene.

Learning from Every Investigation

Fraud patterns evolve quickly. Fraudsters learn to game the system, exploiting new weaknesses as soon as old ones are patched. A static model loses value within months.

Agentic AI solves this with loopback learning. Each case outcome, whether a claim was confirmed fraudulent or cleared, is fed back into the system. Over time, the fraud agents sharpen their detection logic, tuned not just to global fraud patterns but to the insurer’s unique business context. What emerges is not a brittle model, but a living system that grows stronger with every investigation.

Beyond Detection: A Safer Ecosystem

The role of Generative and Agentic AI in insurance fraud is not just about defending balance sheets. It is about protecting customers from the downstream consequences of fraud: inflated premiums, delayed settlements, and loss of trust in the institution meant to protect them.

When AI agents handle routine detection, human investigators can focus on complex cases, bringing judgment and empathy where machines cannot. The ecosystem becomes safer, faster, and fairer for insurers and policyholders alike.

A Responsible Road Ahead

AI in insurance must be deployed carefully. Guardrails around data privacy, fairness, and governance are foundational. The most promising models are those that combine power with responsibility, autonomous where efficiency is needed, transparent where accountability is critical, and always designed with human oversight in mind.

Fraud will never disappear entirely. But with Generative AI enabling sharper detection and Agentic AI embedding those insights into enterprise workflows, insurers now have the tools to stay ahead. For customers, that means fewer hurdles, quicker claims, and the reassurance that their trust is protected.

That is, ultimately, the strongest fraud prevention of all. “The winners will be those who treat AI not as an add-on, but as part of the fabric of how insurance works.”

For customers, that means fewer hurdles, quicker claims, and the reassurance that their trust is protected. And in the end, that is the strongest fraud prevention of all.

(The author is CEO & Founder, DSW Unify AI)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.