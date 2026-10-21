Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon's Great Indian Festival features big battery phones.

Beyond capacity, chip efficiency and fast charging are crucial.

Heavy users benefit; verify deals, variants, and reviews.

A bigger battery is one of the easiest upgrades to feel in daily life. Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026, which began on October 8 and has no announced end date, lists phones with 7,000mAh and 8,000mAh batteries from under Rs 20,000, along with models that won awards for endurance. Battery size is only part of the story, so here is a guide to what to check, with the prices we could confirm.

Battery Size Is Not The Whole Story

Capacity is measured in milliampere-hours, or mAh, and a larger number usually means longer use. But real battery life also depends on the chip's efficiency, the screen's size and refresh rate, the software and how you use the phone.

A 7,000mAh phone with an efficient chip can outlast an 8,000mAh phone with a power-hungry one. Brand claims such as "up to 2.5 days of usage" are estimates under set conditions, and your results will differ if you play games, use mobile data heavily or keep the screen brightness high.

Big-Battery Phone Deals We Could Confirm

Prices below come from Amazon's announcement and trackers between October 5 and 12, and some include bank offers.

OnePlus N6x: Rs 18,499 including bank offers, against a listed price of Rs 19,999, with a 7,000mAh battery, an estimated 2.5 days of use and a six-year battery health claim from Amazon.

Rs 18,499 including bank offers, against a listed price of Rs 19,999, with a 7,000mAh battery, an estimated 2.5 days of use and a six-year battery health claim from Amazon. OnePlus N6: Rs 21,999, with an 8,000mAh battery, according to a deal tracker.

Rs 21,999, with an 8,000mAh battery, according to a deal tracker. OnePlus Nord CE6: Rs 33,999 in Amazon's announcement, including a Rs 2,000 credit card EMI discount, and about Rs 31,999 in a later tracker check. Amazon says it was named Best All-rounder Midrange Smartphone at its Best in Tech Awards.

Rs 33,999 in Amazon's announcement, including a Rs 2,000 credit card EMI discount, and about Rs 31,999 in a later tracker check. Amazon says it was named Best All-rounder Midrange Smartphone at its Best in Tech Awards. OnePlus Nord 6: Rs 42,999 including a Rs 2,000 credit card EMI discount, which Amazon says won the Endurance Champion for battery award at its Best in Tech Awards.

Rs 42,999 including a Rs 2,000 credit card EMI discount, which Amazon says won the Endurance Champion for battery award at its Best in Tech Awards. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Rs 15,999 including bank offers, against Rs 18,999, in early deals.

Charging Speed And What Is In The Box

A big battery needs fast charging to be practical, so check the charging wattage and whether the charger is included, since many brands have stopped bundling one.

A 7,000mAh battery at a slow 18W will take much longer to fill than a 5,000mAh one at 45W. Also look at battery health promises, such as claims about capacity after several years, and at the weight and thickness of the phone, since larger batteries can make a phone heavier.

Who Needs A Big Battery

A big battery suits people who travel, use maps and hotspot often, play games or do not like charging daily. If you work near a charger all day, a standard 5,000mAh phone with fast charging may be enough, and it may be lighter and cheaper.

Try to read reviews that measure screen-on time rather than relying on a spec sheet.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, No Cost EMI from Rs 2,944 a month on selected phones and exchange savings of up to Rs 70,000, though caps, minimum order values and exchange conditions apply. Prices moved between checks, so confirm the final payable amount, the exact variant and the return window.

You can browse mobile phones on Amazon and explore more smartphone deals before you decide.